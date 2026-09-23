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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
23.09.26 | 12:01
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2026 11:11 Uhr
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OAG Aviation Worldwide: Former Google EMEA Travel Leader Joins OAG Board as Non-Executive Director

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OAG, the essential intelligence partner transforming global travel, today announced the appointment of David Robles as a non-executive director.

The appointment comes at a significant moment in OAG's evolution. Founded nearly 100 years ago as aviation's foundational schedule data provider, OAG has undergone a strategic transformation, supported by backing from Vitruvian Partners and under a new leadership team. Today it layers proprietary data sets and AI-driven technology to provide customers across the travel ecosystem with the definitive "one-stop" airline supply and demand intelligence platform. Under CEO Filip Filipov, an alumnus of Skyscanner appointed in late 2025, OAG's authoritative data and insights have been channelled to help power the global travel industry's recent explosion in AI-related search and analytics volumes.

David will add immense value on that journey, bringing over two decades of leadership at the forefront of digital platforms, data ecosystems, and artificial intelligence. He spent 19 years at Google, most recently as Business Unit Leader for EMEA Travel, where he architected and scaled Google's multi-vertical travel marketplace into an AI-driven ecosystem. Earlier in his Google career, he drove commercial development for Google Maps across EMEA and played a foundational role in creating the online advertising market in Spain.

David holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, an MBA from IESE Business School, and executive credentials from INSEAD and IMD.

Commenting on the appointment, Filip Filipov, CEO of OAG, said:

"OAG is at an inflection point. We have the supply data heritage, the demand intelligence capability, and the investment to build something new for the travel industry. David has spent two decades doing exactly what we are now focused on: turning multi-source data into intelligent platforms that reshape how an entire industry operates. His perspective will be invaluable as we accelerate that journey."

Commenting on his appointment, Robles said:

"Very few companies combine OAG's depth of trusted, neutral data with the ambition and capability to build the intelligence layer that airlines, airports, financial institutions, and the businesses that power global travel, will depend on next. The opportunity to contribute to that transformation, in an industry I know well, is one I am very much looking forward to."

About OAG

OAG is the essential intelligence partner transforming global travel. For nearly 100 years, we've combined unmatched data quality, quantity and access with breakthrough technology and deep industry expertise. We are now going beyond data to deliver the answers that move global travel forward - from airlines and airports, to technology companies, financial institutions, and more.

Media contact
pressoffice@oag.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ba8aeff-321d-4bb6-846e-078492a07aca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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