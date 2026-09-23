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PR Newswire
23.09.2026 11:30 Uhr
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StarCharge Earns First Domestic and Global Certifications for Microgrid Technology

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge has received two industry-first certifications for its microgrid technology, marking the first domestic certification for cloud-edge-device AI collaborative performance and the first global Tick Mark certification for high-performance microgrids.

The certifications were presented during the StarCharge 2026 Global Partner Summit by the China Quality Certification Centre (CQC) and Intertek, an internationally recognized testing, inspection and certification organization. The dual recognition highlights StarCharge's capabilities in intelligent microgrid technologies and performance optimization.

First Domestic Certification for Cloud-Edge-Device AI Collaboration

CQC awarded StarCharge the first domestic Microgrid Cloud-Edge-Device AI Collaborative Performance Evaluation Certificate, following a comprehensive assessment based on the Technical Specification for Microgrid Cloud-Edge-Device AI Collaborative Performance Evaluation.

The evaluation covers three key areas: cloud-based energy management, edge-side coordinated control, and intelligent terminal devices, with testing conducted across the microgrid system to assess end-to-end collaborative performance.

The certification demonstrates StarCharge's capabilities in AI-enabled microgrid coordination and provides technical support for the broader deployment and intelligent management of microgrid systems.

First Global Tick Mark for High-Performance Microgrids

Intertek also awarded StarCharge the world's first Microgrid High-Performance Evaluation Tick Mark Certificate, following testing and evaluation of key performance indicators of StarCharge's microgrid system.

The assessment verified the following key performance indicators of StarCharge's microgrid system:

  • One-click connection and device identification within 5 seconds
  • Full-system OTA upgrades completed within 15 minutes
  • System fault response time of 300 milliseconds
  • Hot-standby redundancy switchover within 500 milliseconds
  • Round-trip efficiency of more than 91.5%

These results demonstrate the system's capabilities in rapid deployment, fast fault response, operational stability and energy efficiency, supporting reliable microgrid operation across a range of application scenarios.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-earns-first-domestic-and-global-certifications-for-microgrid-technology-302887479.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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