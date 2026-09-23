ACEN Corp. said in a Sept. 18 disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange that its subsidiaries have given up solar energy operating contracts for projects in Quezon and Zambales provinces. Abagat Energy Corp. relinquished its contract for a site in Pagbilao, Quezon, on Sept. 11 because of "significant land acquisition challenges affecting the project site." SolarAce2 Energy Corp. relinquished its contract for Botolan, Zambales, on Sept. 17, citing site-access constraints. The Philippine Department of Energy awarded the Pagbilao contract in August 2024 and the Botolan contract in June 2021. Its ...

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