Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - An animated short inspired by China-Greece cooperation on a wind power project in Thrace, Greece, has been released, telling the story of two engineers brought together by the wind and their shared work to advance clean energy. Titled Guardians of the Wind, the animation was produced by the Europe and Latin America Languages Programming Center of China Media Group (CMG) as part of its coverage of APEC China 2026. Through a character-driven story, the production explores how cross-border cooperation can contribute to green development and a more sustainable future.





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At the heart of the animation are Joachim, a Greek engineer, and Wang Lei, his Chinese colleague. Inspired by real-life collaboration at the Thrace Wind Power Project, the story follows the two engineers as they work side by side to install and maintain wind turbines while taking measures to protect local wildlife.

Wind serves as the central motif throughout the animation. From a child's pinwheel turning in the Aegean breeze to the giant blades of turbines rotating on the mountains, it connects everyday life with the wider transition toward renewable energy. The story shows how a natural resource shared across borders can be harnessed through technology and cooperation to generate cleaner electricity for local communities.

The Thrace project provides a real-world backdrop to the story. Located in northeastern Greece, the wind power project represents one area of growing China-Greece cooperation in renewable energy. By focusing on the engineers behind the infrastructure, Guardians of the Wind moves beyond technology and equipment to highlight the people, teamwork and shared responsibilities involved in bringing a clean-energy project to life.

The animation also forms part of CMG's storytelling around APEC China 2026, using visual narratives and individual experiences to explore broader themes of sustainable development and international cooperation.

Rather than presenting green development as an abstract concept, Guardians of the Wind tells the story through people working together toward a practical goal. Their collaboration illustrates how different skills, experiences and perspectives can come together in response to shared environmental challenges.

Following the wind from the Aegean Sea to the turbines of Thrace, the animation ultimately delivers a simple message: protecting the environment and building a sustainable future are shared endeavors, and cooperation can turn common aspirations into tangible results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315631