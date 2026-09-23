C-beauty Brand YOSEIDO Marks Third Year at London Fashion Week with Overseas Debut of Flagship Essence Oil

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Spring/Summer 2027 London Fashion Week, HUBING SELECTS, initiated by international supermodel and LFW Ambassador Hu Bing, took place at the Freemasons' Hall under the theme "Urban Grace: Leather & Light." As the officially designated skincare partner, luxury Chinese beauty brand YOSEIDO made a striking return, featuring an exclusive brand showcase and providing high-performance backstage skin prep for runway models.

The Secret Behind Runway Radiance

Backstage, supermodels used YOSEIDO's newly debuted flagship, the Birch Internal Age-Defying Moisturizing Essence Pro (YOSEIDO Essence Oil), as a pre-makeup step. It calmed, repaired, and hydrated skin stressed by the fast-paced backstage, creating a glowing canvas for runway makeup. Models also used the Needle-Free Hydro-Glow Device 2.0 to prime skin before the show.

The Essence Oil features a 7:3 golden water-oil dual-phase system: a 70% waterless aqueous phase powered by birch sap, proprietary FerSivin and anti-aging actives, plus a 30% lipid phase of rare oils, replacing three steps-lotion, booster, and oil-in one dose.

Elevating C-Beauty Through Innovation

Reflecting on the return, Wu Yifan, General Manager of YOSEIDO, stated: "London Fashion Week offers a global stage for the world to discover YOSEIDO, representing not only the power of Chinese skincare science but also the elegance of Chinese design. Our participation is rooted in long-term brand building, which naturally yields tangible commercial value. Today's consumers are increasingly rational, looking beyond marketing to focus on R&D, proprietary patents, and efficacy. The industry competition has officially shifted from price wars to true product capability."

Heritage and Accolades

Founded in 2017 under Yangshengtang Group, YOSEIDO pioneers waterless skincare, replacing formulation water with nutrient-rich birch sap and establishing the industry-leading "0+1+N" waterless formulation framework that drives China's national group standards. Beyond formulation excellence, YOSEIDO's aesthetic craftsmanship has earned widespread international acclaim. Its packaging earned 2026 MUSE Design Awards (two Platinum, three Gold, three Silver) and Pentawards honors for the Essence Lotion and luxury hand creams.

A Global Fashion Journey

YOSEIDO's London appearance marks three consecutive years of international brand building: sole official skincare brand of LFW in 2024; inaugural Chinese sponsor of HUBING SELECTS "100 ICONS IN FASHION" in 2025; and 2026 return with HUBING SELECTS. Next, it will extend its global campaign to Milan Fashion Week.

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