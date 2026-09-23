Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of financial services infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with ZutaCore, a leader in waterless, two-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling, to enable deployment of high-density, liquid-cooled compute infrastructure across its global platform.

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Options Technology Partners with ZutaCore to Bring Waterless, Two-Phase Liquid Cooling to Financial Services Infrastructure

The agreement gives Options clients access to ZutaCore's HyperCool technology, a waterless, two-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling solution designed to support today's highest-power processors. By keeping water out of the IT environment while enabling higher compute densities and improved efficiency, HyperCool helps organizations deploy next-generation infrastructure with greater reliability and operational simplicity.

As workload densities increase, liquid cooling is rapidly becoming a necessity not just for AI, but increasingly across traditional financial services workloads including electronic trading, quantitative analytics, market data processing and real-time risk modelling. These applications are encountering the same power-density and thermal constraints that first emerged in AI environments, making advanced cooling an essential enabler of future compute infrastructure.

Options' position as the leading provider of compute infrastructure for financial services will see it integrate and support ZutaCore's waterless liquid-cooled technology as part of its broader product offering, giving clients a path to higher density deployments without compromising the reliability and performance financial markets demand.

"Compute density is increasing across every part of our clients' technology stack, and the infrastructure that supports it has to keep pace," said Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options."Partnering with ZutaCore gives our clients access to a proven, waterless cooling technology that lets them deploy denser, more powerful compute without the operational and sustainability trade-offs that come with traditional cooling methods. This is about making sure financial services infrastructure is ready for what comes next, whether that's AI or the next generation of traditional workloads."

"As compute requirements continue to grow across AI and high-performance financial workloads, cooling architecture has become a critical enabler of infrastructure performance," said Brian Lillie, President and Chief Revenue Officer at ZutaCore. "Our waterless, two-phase HyperCool technology enables organizations to deploy higher-density compute while keeping water out of the IT environment, helping financial institutions prepare for the next generation of AI, analytics and trading infrastructure without compromising reliability or efficiency."

This announcement follows a series of recent developments for Options including amajor AI deployment in Icelandthe appointment ofLarry Leibowitz as Chairman of the Board, and the company's recentacquisition of Crossvale

About Options Technology

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence). www.options-it.com

About ZutaCore

Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is a leader in waterless, two-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling, helping organizations deploy higher-density AI and high-performance computing infrastructure while eliminating water from the server environment. Headquartered in Foster City, California, ZutaCore HyperCool enables customers to improve compute performance, increase efficiency and support sustainable data center operations worldwide.

www.zutacore.com

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Options Technology

Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com

ZutaCore

Media Contact: Alison Deane, alison.deane@zutacore.com

