Beroe reveals Beroe abi: the world's smartest digital procurement analyst

Beroe abi answers procurement questions in natural language, drawing on Beroe's 30 million+ validated data points across category, supplier, commodity, cost structure, macro, and risk intelligence.

Beroe abi is an evolution of Beroe Live.ai, Beroe's core market intelligence platform, rebuilt as an agentic, conversation-first experience so procurement teams can make confident sourcing decisions at speed.

RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, has today revealed Beroe abi, a conversation-first digital procurement analyst that answers sourcing questions in natural language. Beroe abi is a full rebuild of Beroe Live.ai, the company's core market intelligence platform, redesigned for the AI era. It puts decision-grade intelligence in front of procurement teams wherever they make their decisions.

Conversation, not navigation

Beroe abi improves how customers access Beroe's decision-grade intelligence. While Beroe Live.ai requires users to understand the platform structure, navigate multiple modules, and interpret the outputs themselves, Beroe abi allows customers to simply ask questions in natural language. Behind the scenes, Beroe abi works across six domains of intelligence - category, supplier, commodity, cost structures, macro data, and risk - and returns a single synthesized answer.

Where Beroe covers a category, Beroe abi answers from Beroe's own validated intelligence. Where it doesn't, users can choose to run a web search through Beroe abi's procurement lens. Sources and methodology stay visible either way, so users can see how an answer was reached. When a decision warrants expert validation, Beroe abi connects users to Beroe's human intelligence network of 400+ analysts, category specialists, and industry experts through Beroe VOX (Voice of Experts), now 5,000 strong.

"Procurement teams are under pressure to reduce costs, protect margins, maintain supply continuity, and respond to volatile markets, usually with the same resources or fewer," said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder and CEO of Beroe. "Beroe abi will give a category manager a defensible answer in minutes. It puts our validated decision-grade intelligence and our category experts behind every answer, fast."

The intelligence behind Beroe abi

Beroe abi was built for procurement from the ground up, not adapted from a generic AI tool, and draws on 20 years of category, supplier, cost, and risk intelligence. That foundation holds more than 30 million validated data points generated from over a billion raw signals, 425+ licensed subscriptions and data partners, a 25,000+ supplier network, and insights from 10,000 procurement professionals.

Expert analysis validates intelligence before it enters the foundation, and Beroe continues to invest in the expert credibility behind Beroe abi. In the past year, its VOX network has almost doubled, with further expansion underway.

What customers can ask Beroe abi

Beroe abi brings the right context together dynamically, so users reach a clear answer without leaving their workflow to stitch together separate datasets and systems. It is designed to answer questions including:

Category strategy: Has the market shifted enough to change my category strategy?

Has the market shifted enough to change my category strategy? Supplier risk: Which suppliers present financial, compliance, or geographic risks?

Which suppliers present financial, compliance, or geographic risks? Supplier discovery: Which alternative suppliers produce this material?

Which alternative suppliers produce this material? Budgeting: Are changes in input costs temporary or structural?

Answers are framed to support the decision that follows. Teams negotiate from real cost structures, market benchmarks, and category context rather than supplier claims alone. They spot risk earlier and identify credible alternative suppliers before disruption limits the options. And they spend less time gathering and reconciling information, while keeping every decision explainable and defensible.

Availability

Beroe abi will be available to early adopters from mid-November 2026. Existing Beroe Live.ai customers will be upgraded in phases from January 2027. Delegates attending DPW Amsterdam can see Beroe abi demonstrated in person on September 30 and October 1 at Beroe's booth #66.

Organizations can learn more about Beroe abi and request a demo here.

Media contact

Amanda Guse, FINN Partners [beroe@finnpartners.com]

Beroe: Media@beroe-inc.com

About Beroe

For over 20 years, Beroe has been trusted by the world's largest and most ambitious enterprises to support their procurement teams in making strategic, confident decisions for sourcing, supplier management, and risk mitigation, at scale and at speed.

Today, Beroe's Decision Intelligence Ecosystem fuels the decisions that underpin $2.2 trillion in procurement spend globally, enabling organizations with intelligence, analysis, and strategic advisory.

Our decision-grade intelligence is curated and validated, ready to plug into procurement teams, tools, and agents. And by arming our 400+ category experts with the latest in AI, we ensure procurement leaders are never choosing between speed and trust.

Our portfolio includes Beroe MAX powered by Kearney, the AI-native decision engine; Beroe Negotiations, built for the negotiations that matter; and Beroe abi, the world's smartest digital procurement analyst. To find out more, visit beroeinc.com.

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