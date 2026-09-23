NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Intersects 14.07 g/t Gold over 7.0 Metres, 9.76 g/t Gold over 8.0 Metres and 2.84 g/t Gold over 13.0 Metres at the Goldlund Deposit, Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional results from its diamond drilling program at the Company's Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller Deposits. The drill program, of which approximately 31,971 metres of the expanded 35-000 metre program have been completed, is focused on infilling and testing the extension of mineralization within Zone 4 of the Goldlund Deposit. The results presented in this news release include 3,603 metres of diamond drilling in 10 drill holes (GL-26-031 to GL-26-040) (Figures 1, 2 and 3; Tables 1 and 2).

Selected drill intersections from diamond drill holes at the Goldlund Deposit in this news release are further detailed in Table 1 and include:

14.07 g/t gold over 7.0 metres (from 187.0 to 194.0 metres), including 95.70 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole GL-26-034 ; additionally, 9.76 g/t gold over 8.0 metres (from 170.0 to 178.0 metres), including 74.10 g/t gold over 1.0 metres, 2.84 g/t gold over 13.0 metres (from 205.0 to 218.0 metres), including 21.70 g/t gold over 1.2 metres, 53.00 g/t gold over 1.0 metres (from 74.0 to 75.0 metres), and 0.55 g/t gold over 29.7 metres (from 243.5 to 273.2 metres) including 7.61 g/t gold over 1.2 metres in the same hole;

(from 187.0 to 194.0 metres), including 95.70 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole ; additionally, (from 170.0 to 178.0 metres), including 74.10 g/t gold over 1.0 metres, (from 205.0 to 218.0 metres), including 21.70 g/t gold over 1.2 metres, (from 74.0 to 75.0 metres), and (from 243.5 to 273.2 metres) including 7.61 g/t gold over 1.2 metres in the same hole; 2.23 g/t gold over 15.5 metres (from 123.5 to 139.0 metres), including 40.50 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 3.97 g/t gold over 0.8 metres in drill hole GL-26-032 ; additionally, 1.49 g/t gold over 9.1 metres (from 433.9 to 443.0 metres), including 6.50 g/t gold over 0.7 metres and 9.25 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in the same hole;

(from 123.5 to 139.0 metres), including 40.50 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 3.97 g/t gold over 0.8 metres in drill hole ; additionally, (from 433.9 to 443.0 metres), including 6.50 g/t gold over 0.7 metres and 9.25 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in the same hole; 1.25 g/t gold over 22.0 metres (from 166.0 to 188.0 metres), including 40.50 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole GL-26-033 ; additionally, 0.84 g/t gold over 42.8 metres (from 245.7 to 288.5 metres), including 7.04 g/t gold over 1.3 metres and 3.91 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in the same hole; and

(from 166.0 to 188.0 metres), including 40.50 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole ; additionally, (from 245.7 to 288.5 metres), including 7.04 g/t gold over 1.3 metres and 3.91 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in the same hole; and 1.51 g/t gold over 17.1 metres (from 218.9 to 236.0 metres), including 13.80 g/t gold over 0.6 metres and 5.98 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole GL-26-039A; additionally, 2.04 g/t gold over 6.2 metres (from 196.2 to 202.4 metres), including 15.50 g/t gold over 0.6 metres in the same hole.





Kevin Bullock, President, CEO & Director of NexGold, commented: "I am pleased with the additional assay results from our drill program at Goldlund. This program continues to demonstrate grade continuity at depth, but within reach of a potential open pit. Grade tenor and thicknesses continue to build confidence that mineralization continues at depth and is consistent with previous drill results. Our continued drilling progress at Goldlund further supports our objectives for this program - to infill and test the extension of mineralization in Zone 4 - which is expected to contribute to refinement of our geological model and may inform future Mineral Resource assessments. We expect to complete the balance of the 35,000-metre program by the end of 2026 and will continue to provide updates as results become available."

Mineralization at the Goldlund Deposit is generally characterized by quartz stockwork veining within sub-vertical granodiorite sills. Zone 4 at the Goldlund Deposit includes broad intervals of mineralized intermediate-mafic volcanic rocks with multiple porphyry and granodiorite intrusions. The drill results summarized in this news release, together with previously announced drill results, provide additional support and information relevant to the interpretation of grade continuity within Zone 4. These results are expected to contribute to ongoing refinement of the geological model and may support future evaluation of Mineral Resource classification, subject to additional drilling, data verification, and completion of further technical studies.

Drill holes completed as part of this program have been distributed across the strike extent of Zone 4, with the holes highlighted in this news release located from the central to southeastern portion of the zone. The results provide additional information supporting the Company's current geological interpretation of mineralization within Zone 4 and provide additional information regarding the continuity of mineralization between drill sections. Additional drilling is planned to further evaluate mineralization along strike and down dip and to inform Mineral Resource assessments.

Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of the Goldlund Zone 4 infill drill holes





Figure 2: A cross-section through the Goldlund Deposit showing the location of the drill holes (GL-26-030B to GL-26-032 and GL-26-038 to GL-26-040) reported in this news release





Figure 3: A cross-section through the Goldlund Deposit showing the location of the drill holes (GL-26-033 to GL-26-035 and GL-26-037) reported in this news release





Table 1: Highlighted drill intercepts from drill holes in this news release

Drill Hole ID Target/Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) GL-26-031 Zone 50 66.8 69.6 2.8 2.05 And Zone 4 300.0 301.0 1.0 42.30 And Zone 4 309.0 326.0 17.0 0.30 including 325.0 326.0 1.0 2.42 And Zone 4 355.1 372.9 17.8 0.36 GL-26-032 Zone 50 123.5 139.0 15.5 2.23 Including 123.5 124.0 0.5 40.50 and including 136.2 137.0 0.8 3.97 And Zone 4 433.9 443.0 9.1 1.49 Including 439.8 440.5 0.7 6.50 and including 442.5 443.0 0.5 9.25 GL-26-033 Interzone 21.0 27.0 6.0 1.01 Including 21.0 22.0 1.0 3.85 And Interzone 38.0 39.0 1.0 7.26 And Zone 4 166.0 188.0 22.0 1.25 Including 174.5 175.0 0.5 40.50 And Zone 4 245.7 288.5 42.8 0.84 Including 249.5 250.8 1.3 7.04 and including 273.0 274.0 1.0 3.91 And Zone 4 293.8 300.0 6.2 1.19 Including 299.0 300.0 1.0 3.09 And Zone 4 309.0 314.7 5.7 2.13 Including 310.0 311.0 1.0 10.70 GL-26-034 Interzone 74.0 75.0 1.0 53.00 And Zone 4 170.0 178.0 8.0 9.76 Including 173.0 174.0 1.0 74.10 And Zone 4 187.0 194.0 7.0 14.07 Including 187.0 188.0 1.0 95.70 And Zone 4 205.0 218.0 13.0 2.84 Including 216.8 218.0 1.2 21.70 And Zone 4 223.0 232.9 9.9 0.70 Including 223.0 224.0 1.0 4.18 And Zone 4 243.5 273.2 29.7 0.55 Including 272.0 273.2 1.2 7.61 And Zone 4 299.0 304.5 5.5 0.95 Including 303.5 304.5 1.0 4.01 GL-26-035 Interzone 85.5 91.5 6.0 1.02 Including 90.0 91.5 1.5 4.05 And Zone 4 195.0 212.0 17.0 0.46 Including 207.0 208.0 1.0 2.92 And Zone 4 219.4 225.0 5.6 0.57 And Zone 4 239.0 253.8 14.8 0.43 GL-26-036 Zone 4 146.0 149.0 3.0 1.02 Including 146.0 146.7 0.7 2.99 GL-26-037 Zone 4 176.5 182.0 5.5 1.07 Including 181.0 182.0 1.0 3.17 And Zone 4 195.0 209.0 14.0 0.62 Including 206.0 207.0 1.0 2.31 GL-26-038 Zone 4 178.0 186.0 8.0 0.65 Including 185.0 186.0 1.0 2.52 And Zone 4 192.9 193.4 0.5 26.80 GL-26-039A Zone 4 196.2 202.4 6.2 2.04 Including 201.8 202.4 0.6 15.50 And Zone 4 218.9 236.0 17.1 1.51 Including 218.9 219.5 0.6 13.80 and including 225.5 226.5 1.0 5.98 GL-26-040 Zone 4 216.1 227.6 11.5 0.81 Including 222.6 223.6 1.0 3.58

Notes:

1. Reported intervals are drilled core lengths and do not indicate true widths. True widths typically vary from 50 to 75% of the interval length, except for hole GL-26-033, where true width is estimated from 25 to 50% of interval length due to the steeper inclination drilled.

2. For duplicate samples, the average grade was used to calculate the intersection grade. All grades are uncapped.



Table 2: Locations and orientations of drill holes in this news release

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Inclination GL-25-031 546884 5527816 415 450 131 -46 GL-25-032 546884 5527816 415 501 128 -55 GL-25-033 546699 5527562 418 402 140 -70 GL-25-034 546768 5527647 418 405 129 -54 GL-26-035 546768 5527647 418 372 129 -45 GL-26-036 546691 5527494 410 192 128 -52 GL-26-037 546694 5527607 415 327 132 -45 GL-26-038 547033 5527739 423 300 120 -46 GL-26-039A 547072 5527762 426 327 121 -46 GL-26-040 547102 5527764 427 327 119 -45

Note: Drill hole locations reported as Universal Transverse Mercator NAD83 Zone 15N coordinates

QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. Drill core is sawed in half with one-half of the core sample dispatched to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. laboratory in Dryden, Ontario. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification and/or metallurgical testing. Other QA/QC procedures include the insertion of blanks and Canadian Reference Standards for every tenth sample in the sample stream. A quarter core duplicate is assayed every 20th sample. The laboratory, which is independent of the Company, has its own QA/QC protocols, running standards and blanks with duplicate samples in each batch stream. Additional checks are routinely run on anomalous values including gravimetric analysis and pulp metallic screen fire assays. Gold analysis is conducted by lead collection, fire assay with atomic absorption, and/or gravimetric finish on a 50-gram sample. Check assays are conducted at a secondary independent ISO certified laboratory (in this case AGAT Laboratories located in Mississauga, Ontario) following the completion of a program.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McNeill has reviewed the available data, composites and QA/QC information related to the drill program and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) in Northwestern Ontario, and additional exploration projects across Canada. NexGold also holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to support sustainable development, safe operations, and shared economic and social benefits.

Further details about NexGold, including a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

Contact:

Kevin Bullock

President & CEO

(416) 214-4654

kbullock@nexgold.com Greg DiTomaso

Investor Relations

(647) 547-5357

gditomaso@nexgold.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives for the Goldlund drill program; the expected completion of the 35,000-metre drill program by the end of 2026; planned drilling to evaluate mineralization along strike and down dip; the contribution of drilling results to refinement of the Company's geological model; the potential use of drilling results in future Mineral Resource assessments and evaluation of Mineral Resource classification; and the timing and availability of additional drilling results.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "potential", "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including that exploration activities will proceed on the anticipated schedules; that contractors, personnel, equipment and supplies necessary to complete the drill program will remain available on acceptable terms; that assay and other results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that the Company's geological interpretations based on existing information are reasonable; and that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to complete its planned exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks that exploration activities, including drilling, may not accurately predict the continuity, grade or extent of mineralization; that future drilling results may not support the Company's geological interpretations or changes to Mineral Resources estimates or classifications; delays in drilling, receipt of assay results or other exploration activities; the availability of financing, personnel, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices, exchange rates and market conditions; environmental, Indigenous, community, permitting and regulatory risks; health and safety risks; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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