New York Stock Exchange: First Lady Melania Trump at NYSE to Headline IMPERIA Summit: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 23rd

First Lady Melania Trump will open the markets from the NYSE ahead of the inaugural IMPERIA Summit. The event is focused on the global economic power of woman and will include fireside chats with leading global CEOs. NYSE media platforms will carry the First Lady's remarks from the NYSE boardroom. The First Lady previously rang the Opening Bell at the NYSE in January to celebrate the launch of her film 'MELANIA.'

Investors await meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders are expected to discuss topics including artificial intelligence, tariffs, and rare earths. On Tuesday, President Trump delivered an address at the UN General Assembly, saying he has a 'big decision' to make on whether to reach a deal with Iran.



Opening Bell

First Lady Melania Trump marks the inaugural IMPERIA Summit

Closing Bell

BNY (NYSE: BNY) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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