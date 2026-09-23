New York Stock Exchange: First Lady Melania Trump at NYSE to Headline IMPERIA Summit: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 23rd
- First Lady Melania Trump will open the markets from the NYSE ahead of the inaugural IMPERIA Summit.
- The event is focused on the global economic power of woman and will include fireside chats with leading global CEOs.
- NYSE media platforms will carry the First Lady's remarks from the NYSE boardroom.
- The First Lady previously rang the Opening Bell at the NYSE in January to celebrate the launch of her film 'MELANIA.'
- Investors await meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- The leaders are expected to discuss topics including artificial intelligence, tariffs, and rare earths.
- On Tuesday, President Trump delivered an address at the UN General Assembly, saying he has a 'big decision' to make on whether to reach a deal with Iran.
Opening Bell
First Lady Melania Trump marks the inaugural IMPERIA Summit
Closing Bell
BNY (NYSE: BNY) rings the NYSE Closing Bell
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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