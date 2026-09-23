BODYWELLE: Dr. Alonso Martin Explains EBOO Treatment and Its Role in Modern Wellness Care

Extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation combines filtration, ozone, and ultraviolet light in a single physician-supervised session at the Miami Beach practice.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / BODYWELLE , a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice founded by Alonso Martin, MD, offers EBOO therapy as part of its longevity and wellness programs. The treatment circulates blood outside the body through a medical-grade device that filters it, saturates it with a controlled mixture of oxygen and ozone, exposes it to full-spectrum ultraviolet light, and returns it to circulation. Sessions are performed in an outpatient setting at the practice's Miami Beach office and do not require anesthesia or surgical incisions.

EBOO therapy is available at BODYWELLE in Miami Beach.

Three Processes in a Single Session

EBOO stands for extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation. Traditional ozone therapies treat small volumes of blood at a time. EBOO processes two to five liters in one continuous session, which is what separates it from earlier generations of ozone treatment.

The first stage sends blood through a dialysis-style filtration membrane designed to remove inflammatory proteins, toxins, and cellular byproducts. The blood is then exposed to a controlled oxygen and ozone mixture intended to support oxygen utilization, cellular energy production, and oxidative balance. Finally, full-spectrum UVA, UVB, and UVC light is applied directly to the circulating blood before it returns to the body.

"It's essentially changing out the oil, just like an oil exchange for your body," said Alonso Martin, MD, describing the treatment during a session at the practice.

A Longer Track Record Than Most Patients Expect

EBOO is often assumed to be a recent arrival, but the technique has been described in peer-reviewed literature for roughly two decades. Work published in 2005 documented more than 1,200 EBOO sessions across 82 patients and reported that up to 4.8 liters of heparinized blood could be treated during an hour of extracorporeal circulation without technical or clinical problems. The older autohemotherapy method treats roughly 250 milliliters at a time.

That volume difference is the practical reason EBOO is positioned as a systemic treatment. Research into ozone-based and ultraviolet blood therapies is ongoing, and the evidence base remains smaller than it is for longer-established interventions.

Why Patients Ask About It

A common assumption is that EBOO is a variation on IV therapy. IV therapy delivers nutrients into the bloodstream, while EBOO removes blood, processes it through an external system, and returns it. A second assumption is that the treatment is only for people who are unwell. Many patients at BODYWELLE use it as part of a proactive wellness routine, and a portion come in specifically for recovery and physical performance.

"This is also a great treatment for people that are active and want to increase their performance, their strength, and their recovery time," Dr. Martin said.

A patient receiving treatment at the practice described that use directly: "It's virtually painless. I plan on using it for my performance. I play a lot of padel, so this will be very beneficial for me to get to my top level."

What a Session Involves

EBOO treatment at BODYWELLE is performed using intravenous access, typically in both arms, and sessions generally run 60 to 75 minutes. Patients remain relaxed and comfortable while blood circulates continuously through the system.

Because the procedure is non-surgical and minimally invasive, most patients resume normal activities shortly afterward. Some experience temporary fatigue, mild lightheadedness, or minor soreness at the IV site, which typically resolves quickly.

Where EBOO Fits in a Longevity Plan

At BODYWELLE, EBOO is rarely used as a standalone intervention. It is more often integrated with IV therapy, peptide protocols, recovery treatments, or performance optimization programs, depending on what a patient's evaluation identifies. Protocols are built around individual goals, symptoms, performance needs, and recovery requirements, then adjusted over time based on response.

"First off, it boosts your immune system. Second, it lowers your inflammation. Inflammation is related to aging. So it's also great for anti-aging, for longevity, and just to overall detox your body," Dr. Martin said.

Candidacy is determined through consultation and medical evaluation. EBOO treatment is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure medical conditions, and individual results vary.

Availability in Miami Beach

EBOO therapy is available at BODYWELLE's Miami Beach office at 1060 Alton Road, delivered in a medically supervised setting by trained clinical staff. The practice also offers longevity diagnostics, hormone and metabolic testing, peptide therapy, and regenerative treatments that may be incorporated into a plan following evaluation.

Alonso Martin, MD , studied neuroscience at UCLA, where his undergraduate research addressed the role of antioxidants in longevity and produced published work on oxidative stress and neural health. He earned his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and trained in a family medicine residency at UC Irvine Medical Center, where he was nominated for Resident of the Year. He founded BODYWELLE in Miami Beach and is licensed to practice in Florida and California.

To schedule a consultation, patients can contact the practice directly. The practice's Instagram documents sessions and treatment explanations, including several on EBOO.

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice in Miami Beach, Florida, founded by Alonso Martin, MD. The practice provides longevity diagnostics, hormone and metabolic optimization, regenerative therapies, medically supervised weight management, body contouring, and functional rehabilitation. Treatment plans are developed under physician supervision with an emphasis on measurable physiological outcomes.

Contact Information

Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-alonso-martin-explains-eboo-treatment-and-its-role-in-modern-well-1223782