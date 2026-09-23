Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Launches AffordableTelehealthPlan.com, Bringing Membership-Based Virtual Care to Americans Without Insurance

Nationwide platform connects members to licensed U.S. providers for primary care, 24/7 urgent care, dermatology, mental health, and pet guidance - no insurance required

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Remergify, a technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures, today announced that AffordableTelehealthPlan.com is live. The membership-based virtual care platform is designed to make everyday healthcare accessible and affordable for people who are uninsured, underinsured, or simply done with the waiting room.

The launch arrives amid a tightening household economic landscape. Approximately 27 to 28 million Americans currently live without health insurance, while millions more are at risk of dropping coverage as persistent inflation, steep premium hikes, and volatile fuel and living costs squeeze everyday family budgets. When basic necessities like gasoline, utilities, and groceries climb, non-subsidized health insurance is often among the first expenses families are forced to compromise.

Members of AffordableTelehealthPlan.com get on-demand access to licensed U.S. providers across a range of everyday healthcare needs - virtual primary care, 24/7 urgent care, teledermatology, and mental health counseling, - all by phone or video, nationwide, with no insurance required.

"Healthcare shouldn't require a copay, a commute, and a half-day off work just to talk to someone qualified," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify. "Between climbing gas prices and the rising cost of everyday essentials, millions of families are forced to treat monthly health insurance premiums like an unaffordable luxury. We built AffordableTelehealthPlan.com so that a parent at midnight, a gig worker between shifts, or anyone without a plan can reach a licensed provider in minutes - and pay a price they can actually predict."

The platform runs on a flat membership model rather than per-visit billing, giving members a fixed, transparent cost for the care included in their plan. Care is delivered by licensed U.S. providers, with service availability subject to provider licensure by state.

"This is the pattern behind everything in the Remergify portfolio - take infrastructure that's normally locked behind gatekeepers and put a simple, honest front door on it," Fine added. "Telehealth is one of the clearest examples of that."

AffordableTelehealthPlan.com is available now at https://affordabletelehealthplan.com.

About Remergify

Remergify is a technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures spanning healthtech, provenance, identity, and civic infrastructure. Founded by Stuart Fine, Remergify builds durable digital assets designed to be used and built upon for the long term. Learn more at remergify.com.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

stuart@remergify.com

remergify.com

Affordable Telehealth Plan is a membership program and is not health insurance. It is not a substitute for emergency care; in an emergency, call 911.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-launches-affordabletelehealthplan.com-bringing-membership-based-virt-1225839