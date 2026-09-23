D. Boral Capital SPAC Summit, Sponsors Announced

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, today announces the sponsors of its first D. Boral Capital SPAC Summit in Hong Kong. The Summit will take place on September 29th at the Conrad in Hong Kong, China.

"The breadth of organizations supporting this event reflects the continued importance of SPACs as a pathway for companies seeking access to global capital markets," said David W. Boral, Founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. "We look forward to welcoming our sponsors and participants to Hong Kong and creating a meaningful platform for collaboration and growth."

The sponsors of the D. Boral Capital SPAC Summit are:

Diamond Sponsors: Calabrese Consulting LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP

Calabrese Consulting LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP Platinum Sponsors: Robinson & Cole LLP and ZH CPA LLC

Robinson & Cole LLP and ZH CPA LLC Gold Sponsors: Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Jinshi Capital, MaloneBailey LLP, Marcum Asia CPAs LLP, Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Jinshi Capital, MaloneBailey LLP, Marcum Asia CPAs LLP, Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Promotional Sponsors: Ascent Investor Relations LLC, The Crone Law Group, P.C., DGLG Capital, Federal Filings LLC, Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC, Mega Alliance Wealth Management Co., Ltd., OceanFirst Financial Corp., Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, Stevenson, Wong & Co., VStock Transfer, LLC and WWC, P.C.

Registration is now open for this invitation-only event. Request to register here - D. Boral Capital SPAC Summit - Guest Registration.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities at the Inaugural D. Boral Capital SPAC Summit, please contact D. Boral Conference team at dbcconferenceteam@dboralcapital.com

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $40 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing 400+ transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150

www.dboralcapital.com

info@dboralcapital.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-spac-summit-sponsors-announced-1225856