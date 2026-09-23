As the United States builds a more resilient solar supply chain, the industry's attention and data collection has primarily focused on factory capacity: how many gigawatts have been announced, how quickly facilities can begin production and where new manufacturing operations are located. There is an often overlooked aspect of this process, however: What material enters the factory before the cells are produced? The answer can reveal whether a facility is performing the core processes, specifically P/N Junction, required to manufacture a solar cell or completing a limited number of steps on a ...

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