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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2026 16:10 Uhr
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DALI Alliance: DALI Lighting Awards 2027 Open for Entries

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The submission period for the 2027 DALI Lighting Awards has started. The organization is seeking innovative lighting projects from around the world that exemplify the full potential of DALI technology. Teams have until January 8, 2027, to submit their work. The awards will be presented at DALI 27 - the first-ever Global DALI Summit + Expo.

The international industry organization DALI Alliance presents the yearly DALI Awards to projects that stand out for their intelligent lighting control, high design quality, and innovative application of the open DALI standard for digital lighting control. "Every year, our awards program impressively demonstrates how DALI contributes to excellent lighting design," explains Paul Drosihn, General Manager of the DALI Alliance. "The award-winning projects highlight the wide range of features and benefits that DALI offers for a diverse array of applications." The 2027 DALI Lighting Awards once again recognize outstanding achievements and honor projects that stand out for their creativity, technical expertise, and practical effectiveness. Projects can be submitted, free of charge, for a total of 14 different application areas. They must have been completed between January 2024 and January 2026.

Application Categories
Residential • Commercial Interior: Workplace and Office • Commercial Interior: Public and Hospitality Spaces • Commercial Exterior • Industrial • Entertainment, Events and Public Venues • Smart Cities and Infrastructure

Innovation Categories
Best Use of D4i • Best Emergency Lighting Integration • Best Human Centric Design • Best Integration into Other Systems • Innovation in Lighting • Sustainability & Energy Efficiency • Best use of DALI+ or DALI Gateways

Anyone involved in a project is eligible to apply.

The winners will be selected by an international jury of experts consisting of lighting designers, editors from leading lighting trade publications, and representatives from industry organizations in Europe, the U.S., and China.

Festive Gala at the DALI 27 Summit in Utrecht
The winners of the DALI Lighting Awards will be announced in early 2027. The coveted trophies will be presented at the lighting industry's first worldwide DALI summit: DALI 27. The event will create a new international forum for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation for the global DALI ecosystem.

https://www.dali-alliance.org/awards27.html
awards@dali-alliance.org

About DALI Alliance
The DALI Alliance is the global industry organization for DALI-based lighting control systems. This nonprofit, open consortium of lighting companies worldwide aims to expand the market for lighting-control solutions based on the internationally standardized Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) protocol.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5026eb6-51b2-40a1-b1e3-4289ecbe97e7


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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