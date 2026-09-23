LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Introduces Run-by-Run Comparison in App Profiling Insights, Enabling Teams to Trace Mobile Performance Regressions to Device, OS Version or Build

New Comparison view overlays up to five test runs on a single timeline, with baseline deltas and Avg, Min, Max, and P90 side by side, so engineering teams can tell whether a slowdown came from the build, the device or the OS, not just that one happened

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) , the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, announced a Comparison view in App Profiling Insights that lets teams select multiple runs of the same mobile test and overlay them run by run. Instead of averaging sessions into a single trend line, the view plots individual runs against one another, filtered and grouped by device, OS version and app build, so a regression can be traced to its actual source in minutes.

Mobile performance regressions rarely announce where they came from. A jump in CPU or a slower cold start could be a new build, a newer OS version, or one device model that behaves differently from the rest. Aggregate dashboards show that a metric moved; they cannot show which run moved it, or why. Teams end up re-running tests, exporting logs, and comparing screenshots by hand.

The Comparison view removes that guesswork. Every selected run starts at 0:00 on a shared elapsed-time axis, so sessions of different lengths and start times line up and can be read against each other. One run is set as the baseline, and every other run's numbers show a colour-coded delta against it, green where the run is better, red where it is worse. Because the same run keeps the same colour across every chart, a spike in memory can be followed straight down the page to see what frame rate and startup time were doing at the same moment.

Key capabilities include:

Overlay up to five runs at once , across CPU, memory, frame rate, disk, network and startup time, with organisation-level SLA bands drawn on every chart.

, across CPU, memory, frame rate, disk, network and startup time, with organisation-level SLA bands drawn on every chart. Filter and group by device, OS version, app build and pass/fail status , so a comparison can be narrowed to exactly the runs that isolate one variable.

, so a comparison can be narrowed to exactly the runs that isolate one variable. Baseline and Baseline Diff , with per-metric deltas against any run chosen as the reference.

, with per-metric deltas against any run chosen as the reference. Avg, Min, Max, and P90 side by side for every selected run, so a build that looks healthy on average but breaches on its worst runs is caught immediately.

for every selected run, so a build that looks healthy on average but breaches on its worst runs is caught immediately. Shared timeline zoom , so dragging a slice of one run zooms every chart to the same window.

, so dragging a slice of one run zooms every chart to the same window. Auto-saved comparisons, restoring selected runs, baseline and filters per test without a save button.

"Averages are how performance regressions hide. A build can look green on the dashboard and still be the one your users complain about, because the problem lives in one device or one OS version, and the mean smooths it away,"said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder, TestMu AI."Comparison puts the individual runs next to each other with the delta already computed. The question stops being 'did something regress?' and becomes 'which build, which device, which OS,' and the view answers that on the same screen."

The Comparison view is available now in App Profiling Insights for Appium tests on iOS and Android, alongside the existing Trends view and its Average/p90 toggle. For details, visit the App Profiling Comparison documentation .

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI is the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, designed to enable organizations to automate and scale testing with intelligence at its core. By combining autonomous capabilities with seamless integration across modern development workflows, TestMu AI empowers teams to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure software in an AI-first world.

Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI nikhils@testmuai.com +91 98709 81968