Cécred lands exclusively in Space NK and makes history with record breaking performance

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cécred, the renowned haircare founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has launched exclusively in the UK with Space NK to a fanfare and record-breaking performance.

Cécred, beloved for transforming all hair types and textures broke the record for the biggest brand launch ever at Space NK - with thousands flocking to store and to spacenk.com to shop the brand in the UK for the first time. The brand met its full week's predicted sales by 1.00pm on launch day and went on to smash previous launch day performance for a new brand.

Stand out products for the collection include the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops (currently the best seller) followed by the latest launch Temple Oud Hair Perfume.

Sophie Wayman, Category Director, Haircare, at Space NK explains "We could not be more thrilled with the performance of Cécred, we expected the brand to resonate with our customers, but the demand is truly unprecedented. At 8.30am on launch day we could already see a deluge of search and immediate sales and we think this will only continue".

"The UK has been our largest market outside the US since day one," says Grace Ray, CEO of Cécred. "To mark the biggest launch in Space NK's history is a true testament to the connection we've built with our global community."

Cécred is available in all 90 Space NK stores and spacenk.com from 22nd September.

About Space NK

Founded in 1991, Space NK first opened its doors in Covent Garden in 1993, selling fresh smoothies, independent fashion labels and hard-to-find beauty treasures from emerging international brands. Word soon spread, and more stores offering the very best in beauty opened across the UK and Ireland. Today there are 90 stores and we are the ultimate curator of over 100 of the most in-demand, highly innovative and boundary-pushing beauty brands, we're the go-to destination for worldwide beauty discovery.

For more information, visit www.spacenk.com

About Cécred

Cécred delivers transformational haircare for all, blending patent-pending technology with generational wisdom to empower your haircare journey. Rooted in global rituals, Cécred celebrates all hair types and textures, and honors the deep connection to hair we all share. With science-backed formulas designed to strengthen hair, promote length retention, and boost shine, Cécred is a leader in healthy hair.

For more information, visit www.cecred.com

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