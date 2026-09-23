Complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audits delivered to every entrant reveal a consistent pattern: professional service businesses across legal, medical, financial, technology, real estate, and consulting entered Q4 2026 with significant AI citation gaps that certified AEO methodology is specifically designed to close.

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Trustpoint Xposure, a PR and Answer Engine Optimization agency headquartered in New York that describes itself as the first US-based agency to operate under a documented five-signal AEO certification methodology, a self-designated internal standard not conferred by an independent third party, today released the Q4 AI and Media Award Program results, a documented analysis of AI and Media Visibility Audit findings across every professional service business that submitted an entry before Sept. 30.

Every brand that entered received a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit regardless of whether they placed in the top three. The audit findings document AI citation status across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews for every entrant, producing the most comprehensive single-campaign AI visibility dataset the agency has compiled to date.

The results extend the agency's broader 200-audit dataset across six professional service categories simultaneously: legal, medical, financial, technology, real estate, and consulting, producing the first multi-category AI visibility snapshot from a single cohort entering Q4 2026 at the same moment.

All findings are drawn from Trustpoint Xposure's proprietary internal audit data and presented as directional observations rather than independently validated industry benchmarks.

Award Program Winners: What Three Businesses Receive

Three professional service businesses were selected as Q4 AI and Media Award Program recipients. Combined prize value totals $17,500 in certified AEO and digital visibility services.

First Place, $10,000 in prizes:

Fully custom AI-optimized WordPress website built to specifications. Full year of hosting, maintenance, security, and updates. Two press releases, SEO and AEO optimized, distributed to major financial and news platforms. Two full feature articles, SEO and AEO optimized, in high domain authority (DA) publications with backlinks and do-follow links. Four custom blog posts. Four FAQ pages. Full schema markup on all new media. Competitor analysis. Full AI and Media Visibility Audit. Keyword and AI question research. AEO content gap analysis. Five website optimization passes. PR and podcast integration. AI snippet monitoring across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Entity, reputation, and directory management. Monthly AI visibility report.

Second Place, $5,000 in prizes:

Fully custom AI-optimized WordPress website built to specifications. Six months of hosting, maintenance, security, and updates. One press release, SEO and AEO optimized, distributed to major financial and news platforms. One full feature article, SEO and AEO optimized, in a high DA publication with backlinks and do-follow links. Two custom blog posts. Two FAQ pages. Full schema markup on all new media. Competitor analysis. Full AI and Media Visibility Audit. AEO content gap analysis. AI snippet monitoring.

Third Place, $2,500 in prizes:

One full feature article, SEO and AEO optimized, in a high DA publication with backlinks and do-follow links. Two custom blog posts. Two FAQ pages. Schema markup on all new media. Full AI and Media Visibility Audit.

Every entrant that did not place received a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit - the same documented evaluation that begins every certified engagement at the agency. No purchase was required to enter.

Key Findings: Q4 AI and Media Award Program Audit Dataset

All findings are drawn from Trustpoint Xposure's proprietary internal audit data and presented as directional observations rather than independently validated industry benchmarks. Individual results may vary.

Finding 01: The 88% Pattern Holds Across Every Category

88% of entrants were either completely absent from or inaccurately cited in AI-generated recommendations across at least two of the four major platforms evaluated, based on internal audit data. 54% were completely absent. 34% were present but inaccurately described. Only 12% were cited correctly across multiple platforms with accurate, specific, confidence-building information.

Finding 02: Google Knowledge Panel Absent in 86% of Entrants

The single highest-impact AI citation signal was absent in 86% of entrants before the complimentary audit was delivered, based on internal audit data. Present in 100% of correctly cited professionals across the full 200-audit dataset.

Finding 03: Entity Inconsistency Present in 64% of Entrants

Inconsistent name, title, specialization, or organizational context across platforms was documented in 64% of entrants, based on internal audit data. Entity inconsistency is the most immediately addressable gap in any AI visibility audit, requiring no media investment and no technical implementation to remediate.

Finding 04: Schema Markup Absent in 82% of Entrants

Person schema, Organization schema, and FAQPage schema were absent from the primary digital presence of 82% of entrants, based on internal audit data. Schema markup produces measurable Perplexity citation improvements within days of correct deployment, based on the agency's internal client observations.

Finding 05: Wikipedia Absent in 93% of Entrants

Wikipedia entity presence was absent in 93% of entrants despite a significant proportion likely qualifying based on existing media coverage and professional recognition, based on internal audit data.

Finding 06: Category-Level AI Visibility Gaps

Medical professionals showed the lowest correct citation rate, consistent with the broader dataset's 6% finding, based on internal data. Legal professionals showed the highest inaccuracy rate, consistent with the 42% finding in the broader legal dataset. Financial professionals showed the highest absence rate, consistent with the 68% finding in the broader financial dataset. All category figures are based on internal directional observations and have not been independently audited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Trustpoint Xposure's AEO certification and what makes it different?

A: Trustpoint Xposure describes itself as the first US-based PR agency to operate under a documented five-signal AEO certification methodology, a self-designated internal standard requiring entity clarity, Google Knowledge Panel development, editorial placements in AI-recognized publications, schema content architecture, and Wikipedia entity establishment in every engagement. The designation is not conferred by an independent third party. More information is available at https://trustpointxposure.com.

Q: What is a certified AEO methodology and how does it differ from uncertified approaches?

A: A certified AEO methodology, as defined by Trustpoint Xposure's internal standard, requires all five AI citation signals to be built in every engagement and measures success in AI citation outcomes rather than reach metrics. The agency's internal audit data, which has not been independently audited, documents that brands working with agencies applying partial AEO approaches showed limited meaningful AI citation improvement in the agency's records. Individual results may vary.

Q: What did the Q4 AI and Media Award Program audit data reveal?

A: Based on internal audit data that has not been independently audited, 88% of entrants were absent or inaccurately cited across major AI platforms. Google Knowledge Panel was absent in 86%, schema markup was absent in 82%, and Wikipedia entity presence was absent in 93% before their complimentary audit was delivered.

Q: What does the first place winner receive?

A: $10,000 in services, including a custom AI-optimized WordPress website, a full year of hosting and maintenance, two press releases distributed to major financial and news platforms, two high DA feature articles, four blog posts, full schema markup, AI snippet monitoring, entity and directory management, and a monthly AI visibility report.

Q: How does a professional service business receive a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit?

A: Additional information is available at https://trustpointxposure.com. The audit covers all four major AI platforms, with every gap mapped to the specific certified signal that addresses it. No purchase is required.

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure is a PR and Answer Engine Optimization agency headquartered in New York that describes itself as the first US-based agency to operate under a documented five-signal AEO certification methodology, a self-designated internal standard not conferred by an independent third party. The agency helps professional service brands build AI citation authority across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews through its certified five-signal methodology: editorial placements, Google Knowledge Panel development, entity clarity remediation, schema content architecture, and Wikipedia entity establishment for qualifying clients. The agency has conducted more than 200 professional AI citation audits across legal, medical, financial, and technology sectors. More information is available at https://trustpointxposure.com.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-releases-q4-ai-and-media-award-program-results-documenting-1225887