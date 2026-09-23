2G Energy Receives 275 MW Order from Energy Vault Holding Inc, (NYSE: NRGV) for U.S. AI Energy Infrastructure Solutions

Order supports Energy Vault's powered land and powered shell solutions for AI and data center customers, including hyperscalers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2G Energy AG has received a 275 MW order from Energy Vault Holdings Inc, (NYSE: NRGV) to supply power generation systems for Energy Vault's powered land and powered shell AI energy infrastructure solutions in the United States. These solutions are designed to serve AI and data center customers, including hyperscalers. Based on current project planning, delivery of the systems is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2027 and the third quarter of 2028.

Energy Vault is a publicly traded global energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates integrated power solutions for utilities, independent power producers, industrial customers and the AI and data center markets. Its technology-agnostic platform combines on-site generation, battery energy storage, power conversion and VaultOS energy management software to accelerate time-to-power while maintaining the reliability and flexibility mission-critical operations require.

The project will utilize plug-and-play, containerized power generation systems based on 2G's proven technology. The units will be pre-assembled and tested at 2G's manufacturing facility in Heek, Germany, before shipping to the United States ready for on-site commissioning. The systems are designed to operate as the dispatchable generation layer within Energy Vault's integrated power architecture, alongside battery energy storage and advanced controls. Together, these technologies will coordinate generation and storage in real time to support power quality, resilience and rapidly changing AI compute loads.

In addition to supplying and commissioning the systems, the order includes long-term service support. This will enable 2G to support the generation fleet throughout its lifecycle and help sustain the availability and operational performance required by mission-critical data center infrastructure.

"AI infrastructure customers need firm, always-on power on timelines that conventional grid interconnections often cannot meet. By integrating 2G's modular generation systems with Energy Vault's battery energy storage and VaultOS power plant controls, we can deliver a repeatable architecture that brings power online faster, responds in real time to dynamic AI workloads and can integrate grid power and renewables as they become available. 2G's proven technology, manufacturing scale and lifecycle service capabilities make the company an important long-term partner as we expand this platform in the United States and internationally," says Marco Terruzzin, Chief Revenue Officer of Energy Vault.

"This order demonstrates that our technology and our approach to standardized, high-performance, and rapidly deployable power generation solutions meet the requirements of the rapidly growing data center market," says Pablo Hofelich, CEO of 2G Energy AG.

"For us, the focus extends beyond supplying the systems. Through long-term service, we also support their reliable operation throughout the entire lifecycle. The combination of high-performance power generation, a high degree of system integration, and consistently high availability is one of 2G's proven strengths," Hofelich adds.

Data Center Power Demand Continues to Grow

The global expansion of data centers is being driven by increasing digitalization, particularly the rapidly growing demand for computing capacity associated with artificial intelligence applications. For data center operators and developers, securing sufficient and reliable electrical power has become a critical infrastructure challenge.

On-site generation can complement existing grid infrastructure, particularly where grid capacity is constrained or additional power is required on accelerated timelines. For hyperscale AI campuses, pairing dispatchable generation with battery storage and intelligent controls can also support rapid load changes, power quality and high availability under demanding operating conditions, including high ambient temperatures.

For hyperscale projects, there is growing demand for integrated power architectures that can be standardized, manufactured at scale, transported efficiently and deployed in modular phases. 2G's containerized systems support this approach through factory testing and rapid on-site integration.

"The data center market is developing very dynamically worldwide. Growing power demand, combined with limited grid capacity and constraints on available infrastructure and resources, is increasing the importance of alternative and decentralized power supply solutions," says Hofelich. "We see this as a long-term growth market for 2G and are expanding our capabilities and production capacity accordingly."

To meet growing demand and efficiently support projects of this scale, 2G is significantly expanding production capacity at its Heek facility. In addition to a new production hall that became operational earlier this year, a second production site is currently under development and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

About 2G Energy AG

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply solutions. The company develops, manufactures, and installs comprehensive solutions for the structurally growing markets of high-efficiency combined heat and power (CHP) systems, large-scale heat pumps, and peaking power generation systems. Digital grid integration and control, along with comprehensive service and maintenance, are additional core areas of expertise.

2G's product portfolio includes CHP systems with electrical outputs ranging from 20 kW to 4,500 kW, designed to operate on hydrogen, natural gas, biogas, and other low-calorific gases; large-scale heat pumps with thermal outputs ranging from 68 kW to 3,200 kW; and peaking power generation systems starting at 500 kW of electrical output.

2G CHP systems can achieve overall efficiencies of 90 percent and higher. The efficiency of large-scale heat pumps is expressed by their coefficient of performance (COP), which can reach up to 5, depending on operating conditions.

Through its products and services, 2G operates at the intersection of decentralized, secure, and increasingly decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems installed worldwide provide electrical and thermal energy across a broad range of applications for customers including residential property companies, agricultural businesses, commercial and industrial organizations, utilities, municipal utilities, and public-sector authorities.

About Energy Vault Holding Inc.

Energy Vault® is an integrated power infrastructure platform that builds, owns and operates flexible, reliable energy systems to accelerate time-to-power for utilities, independent power producers, industrial customers and the AI and data center market. At the core of its platform is a technology-agnostic, software-enabled architecture designed to accelerate project delivery, optimize performance and drive faster time-to-revenue. Energy Vault's integrated solutions combine energy storage, generation and advanced energy management to deliver scalable infrastructure tailored to customer needs. Its portfolio spans short-, long- and multi-day duration storage, enabling reliability, flexibility and cost efficiency across applications. For utilities and grid operators, Energy Vault provides firm, flexible capacity that enhances grid stability and helps to ensure reliable power delivery. For industrial and data center customers, the platform enables resilient, cost-efficient power supply to support critical operations. Through its Build, Own & Operate model, Energy Vault generates long-term, recurring revenues while delivering project execution excellence across development, delivery and operations. By combining innovation with disciplined execution, Energy Vault is redefining how power infrastructure is developed and deployed - delivering reliability, flexibility and scale in a rapidly evolving global energy market. Please visit www.energyvault.com for additional information.

Contact:

Julian Efker

2G Energy AG

Phone: +49 2568 9347-2125

Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.2-g.com

SOURCE 2G Energy