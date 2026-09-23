Nomios, a pan-European specialist in cybersecurity services, announces the acquisition of Orbcom, a leading Portuguese provider of cybersecurity services and IT consulting solutions with about €15 million of yearly revenue and 80 FTEs. Orbcom is one of the few partners with Diamond Innovator status within the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program in Portugal and a key partner of Netskope, Infoblox and Arista. The acquisition marks another milestone in Nomios' European expansion, establishing the Group's first foothold in Portugal and further reinforcing its position as the trusted cybersecurity partner for organisations across Europe.

Strengthening our security expertise with key vendor relationships

Nomios supports organisations across Europe in securing their critical digital infrastructures, whether on-premise or cloud based. Nomios' approach is structured around three core service pillars. Through its Consulting Services, the group provides strategic advisory and tailored support to help organisations anticipate and manage cyber risks. Its Professional Services encompass the integration, deployment, and optimisation of security and networking solutions. Finally, Nomios' Managed Services deliver continuous supervision, management, and improvement of security through its Security Operations Centre (SOC), Network Operations Centre (NOC), and Vulnerability Operations Centre (VOC).

Orbcom is a leading provider of Palo Alto Networks solutions in Portugal with product specialisations in PRISMA SASE, Cortex XDR, Cortex XSOAR, firewalls, and holds leading partner status with Netskope, Arista and Infoblox.

Extending Nomios' European footprint

The acquisition of Orbcom establishes the group's first presence in Portugal, creating a local beachhead and building market share in the Portuguese cyber market in a segment network security, SASE, XDR and PAM which is estimated to grow by double digits per year.

Positive impact for clients, partners, and employees

This acquisition brings a positive impact for clients, partners, and employees. It provides access to an expanded footprint in Southern Europe and strengthens Nomios' capabilities with key vendor relationships in a growing market. The team and expertise will be retained, with Orbcom by Nomios continuing to operate under the leadership of its CEO, Hélder Costa, who is joining Nomios' management team as Portugal MD reporting into Nomios CEO Sébastien Kher. At this occasion, Hélder Costa together with a few members of the management team become shareholders of Nomios Group. This new structure opens up broader professional development opportunities for employees of both groups.

The acquisition completed in September 2026.

Sébastien Kher, CEO and Founder of Nomios, said: "We have identified Orbcom as being the right partner for us in Portugal. Hélder Costa and the Orbcom team bring exactly the combination we were looking for in Portugal: deep technical expertise, premium vendor relationships, and a genuine entrepreneurial culture that mirrors our own. The acquisition gives Nomios its first base in Portugal and a platform to serve our clients' growing needs."

Hélder Costa, CEO and Founder of Orbcom, added: "Joining Nomios is a natural next step for our teams and our clients. We share the same commitment to technical excellence and long-term client relationships, and this partnership will allow us to broaden our offering and accelerate our growth as part of a pan-European group."

Jean-Christophe Cini, Partner at Keensight Capital, concluded: "We are pleased to see this new step in Nomios' European expansion. The acquisition of Orbcom adds a new geography, strong vendor relationships and a talented team to the Group, reinforcing its position as the leading pan-European cybersecurity player."

About Orbcom

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Porto, with additional offices in Braga, Lisbon and Lamego, Orbcom forms a technology group specialised in secure network infrastructure and advanced cybersecurity. With more than 20 years of experience, the group employs around 80 professionals and supports more than 250 clients across sectors including retail, automotive, energy, healthcare and education. Orbcom holds Diamond Innovator Partner status the highest partner certification within the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program and is recognised as a Cisco Certified Partner.

About Nomios

Nomios is one of Europe's leading providers of cybersecurity services. With a deep-rooted commitment to understanding and addressing clients' unique needs, Nomios ensures personalised and effective strategies that drive tangible results. Leveraging a wealth of experience and expertise across various industries, Nomios delivers innovative solutions across a broad client base in a wide range of sectors. Founded in 2004 by its current Group CEO, Nomios now has more than 36 offices in ten European countries. It has continually expanded its range of services, including integration, consulting, support, Managed Services, and SOC and VOC. Nomios is renowned for its experienced, loyal and highly certified engineers, making it a leading partner for vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, Cisco, Fortinet, F5, and others. Since November 2023, Keensight Capital is the majority shareholder of Nomios. www.nomios.com

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital ("Keensight"), one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. With over 25 years of experience and €8bn of assets under management, Keensight Capital's team of seasoned professionals leverages their differentiated private equity experience to invest in profitably growing companies generating revenues in the range of €10 million to €400 million. Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with the management teams providing capital, strategic guidance and operational support. Keensight operates in more than 90 countries across the globe with a presence in Paris, London, Boston, and Singapore. www.keensight.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260923222170/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Nomios

Tim Fleur tim.fleur@nomios.nl +31 (0)6 4346 4012

Orbcom

Marina Ramalho marinaramalho@orbcom.pt

Keensight Capital

Servane Taslé, Communications Director stasle@keensight.com +33 (0)7 56 25 49 51

Headland Consultancy for Keensight Capital

Will Thomas wthomas@headlandconsultancy.com +44 (0)77 7669 2746