Toronto, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - World Boss Media is a Toronto-based strategic media and creative firm shaping how organizations and leading brands connect with audiences through Digital and Out-of-Home media, is pleased to announce its participation as a media sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit.

The two-day invitation-only summit will take place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas, from Monday, October 19 to Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

World Boss Media is looking forward to participating in this distinguished event and connecting with industry leaders, global growth investors, and influential professionals from across various sectors.

The summit presents an opportunity for WBM to engage in meaningful conversations, build strategic relationships, and explore opportunities for collaboration within the global business and investment community.

About World Boss Media

At World Boss Media, we specialize in strategic marketing, brand development, corporate communications, content production, event coverage, and emerging advertising solutions & media technologies designed to build visibility, strengthen brand presence, and create meaningful audience connections.

We work across a diverse range of sectors, including automotive, technology, finance, education, government, professional services, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and community-focused initiatives.

What sets us apart is our commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability, and strategic execution. Every engagement is built around clear objectives, structured processes, measurable deliverables, and creative solutions that are designed to deliver real value. Learn more: www.worldbossmedia.com

Learn more about World Boss Media at www.worldbossmedia.com

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit-2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315575