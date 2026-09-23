Wakebright has launched its TMJ Solution, a direct-to-patient system pairing a custom-fitted Grind Guard with a patent-pending slope design and optional sensor monitoring of grinding, clenching and sleep quality.

Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Wakebright today announced the launch of its TMJ Solution, a direct-to-patient system for people diagnosed with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder and bruxism, the clinical term for teeth grinding.

The product combines a custom-fitted Grind Guard, made from impressions the patient takes at home, with an optional sensor that tracks grinding, clenching, and sleep quality overnight.

It is available now at wakebrightguards.com, ordered online rather than through a dental practice.

The company developed the system to address a gap in existing night guard care: patients and clinicians have had few practical ways to tell whether a guard is changing anything.





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Wakebright is sold direct to patients rather than through dental practices. Following diagnosis by a licensed dentist or clinician, patients order online and receive an impression kit, take their own impressions at home and return them in a prepaid box.

The custom-made Grind Guard, along with the smart dock and sensor (where included), arrives within one to two weeks.

The guard is made individually for each patient from those impressions. According to the company, what changes is the route to getting one, which removes the separate impression and fitting appointments a custom night guard has conventionally required. Diagnosis remains with an independent practitioner. Wakebright does not diagnose.





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Conventional night guards act mainly as a barrier between the upper and lower teeth, limiting wear to the enamel. Wakebright's Grind Guard uses a patent-pending slope design intended to open the bite and hold the jaw in a more passive resting position, with the aim of reducing activity in the muscles of mastication during sleep. The company states the intended outcome is improvement in symptoms, including jaw pain, headaches and sleep quality.

"Most guards are designed around protecting enamel, and that leaves a real question unanswered, because the jaw can keep clenching all night and the patient can still wake up with a headache," said Dr. William Cliff, DDS, MSD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Asesso Health and WakeBright Guards. "The slope is there to change what the muscle does during sleep. The sensor is there because most patients have had no way to see whether their treatment is working."

Monitoring as part of the treatment

The monitoring component is provided by Asesso Health, which supplies the sensor, the smart dock and the companion app.

The sensor uses physiological motion sensing and sensor fusion, combining readings from more than one source, to record the frequency and intensity of grinding and clenching through the night and to report sleep quality as a percentage of restless sleep.

Results appear in the Asesso Health app for iOS and Android, where artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled insights summarize patterns over time. The app also supports integrated sleep monitoring with external fitness trackers such as Google Fitbit, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring.

Patients can follow changes in their scores across weeks and share them with a treating clinician, rather than relying on recalled symptoms or wear marks observed at a follow-up appointment.

The Grind Guard on its own is priced at $199 and ships with a standard case.

The full TMJ Solution, adding the sensor and a smart dock with UV-C disinfection, a short-wavelength ultraviolet light used to reduce microbial growth between uses, is priced at $399.

The smart dock and sensor (from Asesso Health) include a 30-day money-back guarantee. The TMJ Solution also carries a coverage plan for loss, damage, or changes resulting from dental procedures.

Availability

The Wakebright TMJ Solution is available now at wakebrightguards.com, with product detail published at wakebrightguards.com/grindguard.

The Asesso Health app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Wakebright

WakeBright Guards is a brand of Asesso Health, based in Pleasanton, California. It develops treatment and monitoring products for bruxism and temporomandibular joint disorder, including a custom Grind Guard made from patient-taken impressions and supplied directly to patients following diagnosis by an independent licensed practitioner.





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