Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 Celebrates Arts & Culture Alongside Automotive Excitement

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / The Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 officially kicks off today, presenting a unique fusion of Malaysia's rich cultural arts and the thrill of motorsport. Running for 12 days from 23 September to 4 October 2026, the festival is centred across three main locations: IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, and Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA.

Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026, IOI City Mall Putrajaya

Following the success of Citrawarna 2026 at Dataran Merdeka last July, this edition introduces a new, dynamic, and interactive expression of Citrawarna. This event is made possible through the strong support of various strategic partners, including AMD, ASUS, Sama-Sama Hotel, HP, Intel, IOI City Mall, IOI Properties, Istana Budaya, the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN), Kraftangan Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), Memento Exclusives, MSI, SDeal Malaysia Sim Racing & Motorsport HP, SNS Network, TVS 122, TVS Inspire, and Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd.

The festival at IOI City Mall Putrajaya is organised across four main zones:

Zone A (Colours of Speed - Lower Ground, East Court): An interactive space bringing the thrill of motorsport to life through a Simulator Competition, offering visitors the chance to test their skills and win attractive prizes.

An interactive space bringing the thrill of motorsport to life through a Simulator Competition, offering visitors the chance to test their skills and win attractive prizes. Zone B (Info Booths - GFEC): A one-stop centre for tourism and cultural information featuring booths from Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Selangor, and the Sepang Municipal Council.

A one-stop centre for tourism and cultural information featuring booths from Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Selangor, and the Sepang Municipal Council. Zone C (Colours of Art & Culture - Symphony East): Features 14 interactive stations showcasing traditional arts, crafts, and live cultural performances.

Features 14 interactive stations showcasing traditional arts, crafts, and live cultural performances. Zone D (Colours of Parade - Premiere B): Completes the atmosphere with cultural performances, virtual reality (VR) elements, and meet-and-greet sessions with the festival mascots, Wira and Manja.

To welcome visitors arriving at KLIA Terminal 1 and Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA, the festival's vibrancy is brought directly to the country's international gateway. Visitors and guests will be treated to cultural dance performances, automotive exhibitions, traditional games such as gasing and congkak, and racing simulator sessions. As a unique touch, guests at Sama-Sama Hotel will receive specially designed Citrawarna Speed Festival edition room key cards.

Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026, KLIA 1

The festival's highlight, Colours of Parade, will take place at IOI City Mall Putrajaya on 3 October 2026 at 8.30 pm. The Colours of Parade will gather 1,500 cultural dancers and performers along the route. Through traditional music, dance, vibrant costumes, and cultural expressions, this parade will showcase the diversity and unity of the Malaysian community in a spectacular celebration of the nation's heritage. The excitement will be further amplified on 4 October 2026 with a closing event featuring a Lamborghini Activation, assembling approximately 100 high-performance supercars.

Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026, Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA

By hosting a mega-scale event across a shopping centre, the nation's international gateway, and a hotel, the Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 opens a new dimension in promoting Malaysia in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 campaign. This dynamic approach not only offers visitors a fresh cultural experience but also drives the growth of the local economic chain-specifically by simultaneously stimulating the tourism, retail, hospitality, and creative industries.

The public is invited to experience the Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 from 23 September to 4 October 2026 at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, KLIA Terminal 1, and Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA. The full programme schedule, Simulator Competition details, and latest festival updates are available on the official Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 social media channels via Facebook: facebook.com/CitrawarnaMalaysia/ or Instagram: instagram.com/citrawarna.my/.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination and has, since its establishment, played a significant role in strengthening the country's presence and competitiveness in the global tourism landscape.

Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 (VM2026-2027) underscores Malaysia's commitment to sustainable tourism development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The campaign aims to showcase the nation's diverse natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings, while driving inclusive growth and long-term value for local communities and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website www.tourism.gov.my and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mohd Akbal Setia

Deputy Director General (Promotions) &

Head of Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 Secretariat

akbalsetia@tourism.gov.my

Norshariza Mohd Saad

Deputy Director

Corporate Communications Division

norshariza@tourism.gov.my

Triven Marketing Group, for Tourism Malaysia

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/citrawarna-speed-festival-2026-celebrates-arts-and-culture-alongside-automotive-excitement-1225835