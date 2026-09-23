The new HIPER Rugged Edge AI Server Series implements Dell PowerEdge XR-Series platforms into a proprietary tactical infrastructure solution, delivering elite enterprise performance and mission-critical reliability for both AI and general-purpose.

HIPER Global, a leading global provider of application-specific computing solutions, today announced the release of the new HIPER Rugged Edge AI Server Series

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HIPER Global introduces its new Rugged Edge AI Server Series

Developed through a strategic engineering relationship with Dell Technologies, this new product line is designed to elevate high-performance compute and AI capabilities for defense, industrial IoT, and extreme edge environments. The highly customizable platforms also boast strenuous environmental qualification testing, ensuring compliance with the most rigorous MIL-SPEC, environmental, and regulatory standards.

Designed for the intense demands of rugged field deployment, the HIPER Rugged Edge AI Server Series remains a high-performance, general-purpose server platform capable of supporting any enterprise workload at the edge, while providing the native Dell quality, stability, and enterprise-grade cyber-resilient architecture synonymous with Dell PowerEdge XR-Series servers.

"This series is the direct result of our growing engineering relationship with Dell Technologies," said Evan Elkington, CEO of HIPER Global US. "By leveraging the foundation of the Dell PowerEdge XR-Series servers and integrating it with our proprietary, high-durability architecture, we are enabling our customers to quickly deploy mission-critical general-purpose applications in environments that were previously unreachable."

"This rollout marks a major milestone in our relationship with Dell Technologies," said Shahaf Shrager, CEO of HIPER Global. "As compute moves to the extreme edge, this collaboration scales our proprietary portfolio to meet growing demand for resilient edge infrastructure. Customers in select territories will also benefit from ordering these units directly through Dell's existing distribution channels."

Designed with field operations in mind, this series was built to solve the logistical challenges of deployed teams externally accessible components for easy, rapid field service, versatile mounting options for seamless integration into any platform, while ensuring optimal thermal management in extreme environments.

All systems can be purchased from either HIPER Global or Dell Technologies.

About HIPER Global:

HIPER Global designs and delivers tailored compute-based solutions for leading technology and defense companies on a global scale. As a Titanium OEM Partner with Dell Technologies, HIPER Global offers a full range of world-class hardware platforms and related technical services. With facilities across the US, UK, Germany, and IL, HIPER Global provides the expert support necessary to simplify and accelerate the route to market for mission-critical applications.

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Contacts:

media@hiper-global.com