Safeguard Global Named a Leader in Overall and Mid-Market EOR Services in NelsonHall's 2026 NEAT Evaluation

Recognition across both Overall and Mid-Market EOR capabilities underscores Safeguard Global's strength in helping organizations navigate global workforce complexity

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Global, a pioneer in global workforce enablement and employer of record (EOR) solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in both the Overall and Mid-Market EOR Capability market segments in NelsonHall's 2026 NEAT (NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool) evaluation of global EOR Services.

This award once again recognizes Safeguard Global's position as a Leader in NelsonHall's Overall evaluation of the EOR market. New this year, NelsonHall also evaluated providers specifically for their Mid-Market EOR capabilities, an area closely aligned with Safeguard Global's core customer focus. NelsonHall named Safeguard Global a Leader in this segment as well, reinforcing its strength in supporting mid-market organizations as they build and manage global workforces. Safeguard Global has supported more than 1,500 organizations in 187 countries, backed by more than 400 local experts who provide the in-country knowledge needed to navigate global employment.

"Global workforce strategies are evolving quickly as companies balance access to talent, cost pressures, new technology, and an increasingly complex compliance environment," said Bjorn Reynolds, founder and CEO of Safeguard Global. "Being recognized by NelsonHall as a Leader in Overall and also for our Mid-Market EOR capabilities reinforces what we've believed from the beginning: Technology can make global employment simpler, but expertise and human judgment are what give organizations the confidence to act. That combination is how we help our clients expand globally without the risk."

For HR and business leaders evaluating Employer of Record providers to support international hiring and expansion, the NEAT evaluation provides an independent analysis of providers' ability to meet current and future global workforce needs. The Leader distinction in the EOR NEAT assessment identifies vendors that excel in delivering immediate benefits to clients and meeting future client requirements. These vendors demonstrate strong capabilities relative to their peers, based on a combination of NelsonHall analyst assessments and client feedback.

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, principal HR Analyst, NelsonHall, said, "Safeguard Global's position as a Leader in both the Overall and Mid-Market EOR Capability segments of the 2026 Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation reflects its ability to combine global technology capabilities with deep in-country expertise and a strong focus on client needs. Its technology and global infrastructure, backed by local knowledge across markets, position Safeguard Global to help organizations comply with multi-faceted employment requirements and support their evolving global workforce needs."

As companies make increasingly important business decisions about where and how to hire, Safeguard Global helps turn global workforce data into actionable insight. Its Intelligent Workforce solution, which is powered by AI and built on live data, gives leaders greater visibility into factors such as talent availability, employment costs, and market conditions, while local experts provide the country-specific guidance needed to turn those insights into action. Together, these capabilities help organizations evaluate new markets, make informed workforce decisions, and navigate the complexities of hiring and managing talent across borders with greater confidence.

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global enables global expansion without the risk. As a pioneer in global workforce enablement and employer of record (EOR) solutions, Safeguard Global helps organizations quickly and compliantly recruit, hire, pay, and manage teams in nearly 190 countries, without establishing legal entities. The company's technology platform is backed by over 400 local experts who deliver human support when it matters most. With a breadth of global workforce solutions that also includes HR, benefits, accounting, legal, visa and immigration, and tax services, Safeguard Global guides customers with the expertise and support they need to scale faster and hire compliantly around the world - wherever they are in their expansion cycle. Learn more at https://www.safeguardglobal.com. Follow Safeguard Global on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries: safeguardglobal@pancomm.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

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