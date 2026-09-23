CVS Health Launches National "Wear Your HeART" Bandage Art Contest

Four winning designs will be featured on limited-edition CVS brand bandages for sale in 2027

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ) recently announced the launch of its nationwide "Wear Your HeART" Bandage Art Contest, inviting people across the United States to submit original artwork inspired by the importance of protecting personal, family and community health.

The contest offers artists, students, families and community groups an opportunity to turn their creativity into a source of inspiration for millions of Americans. Four Grand Prize winners will have their designs featured on limited-edition CVS brand adhesive bandages that will be used in CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide for immunizations beginning in Fall 2027. Winners will be recognized on related promotional materials and receive $5,000.

"Protection can look different for everyone, whether it's getting vaccinated, caring for a loved one, or taking small steps to stay healthy," said Erin Condon, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "Through this contest, we're inviting people to share their unique perspectives on what it means to protect their health and their communities."

Contest Details

The "Wear Your HeART" Bandage Art Contest is open to legal residents of the United States. Adults age 18 and older may enter on their own behalf, while entries from those under age 18 must be submitted by a parent, legal guardian or another adult age 18 or older.

Participants may enter individually or as part of a group. Each person or group is limited to one entry.

Artwork submissions should creatively reflect a design inspired by what protecting their health means to them and designs must include the CVS heart as part of the artwork.

Entries will be evaluated based on several criteria, including:

Story and impact: Clear, compelling and authentic storytelling and a demonstrated understanding of the "Protect Your Health" theme

Clear, compelling and authentic storytelling and a demonstrated understanding of the "Protect Your Health" theme Creativity and expression: Original and unique artwork that adheres to contest theme

Original and unique artwork that adheres to contest theme Execution and quality: Completion of all submission requirements and demonstrated effort and attention to detail

Completion of all submission requirements and demonstrated effort and attention to detail Brand alignment: Thoughtful incorporation of the CVS Health heart within the design

Judging Process

Following the submission period, entries will undergo an initial review by a panel of judges. Finalists may advance to additional evaluation phases before final selections are made.

A panel of CVS Health judges will select four Grand Prize winners in accordance with the official judging criteria. Selected winners will be notified directly and announced publicly in January 2027.

How to Enter

Eligible participants can submit their design and required information at CVSWearYourHeART.com between September 15, 2026 and November 30, 2026. Required submission information includes contact details, city and state of residence, and, for entrants under age 18, information and consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Official contest rules, eligibility requirements and complete submission instructions are available at CVSWearYourHeART.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The CVS Wear Your HeART Contest is sponsored by CVS Pharmacy, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC. Individuals under the age of 18 must have their parent or legal guardian enter on their behalf. Begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on 9/15/26 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 11/30/26. For complete eligibility details and official rules, visit CVSWearYourHeART.com.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Amy Thibault

401-318-2865

Amy.Thibault@CVSHealth.com

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-launches-national-%22wear-your-heart%22-bandage-art-contes-1225903