Businesses and agencies can measure where ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews mention them, cite their websites, or name competitors.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Grid My Business, an all-in-one local SEO platform, has launched AI Search, a feature that measures local visibility across four AI platforms, helping businesses and agencies compare mentions, cited sources, competitors, and changes across locations and over time.

Grid My Business Launches AI Search to Map Local Visibility Across AI Platforms

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Users select a business, enter a question a customer might ask, choose the AI platforms to check, and define a geographic area. AI Search scans the selected locations, then maps where each platform mentions the business, names a competitor, or returns no business mention.

Key AI Search features include:

Four AI platforms: Scan ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews.

Scan ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews. Location-based results: See how AI answers vary across different parts of a business's service area.

See how AI answers vary across different parts of a business's service area. AI Share of Voice: See the percentage of answered locations where the business was mentioned.

See the percentage of answered locations where the business was mentioned. Competitor comparisons: See which other businesses appear across questions, locations, and AI platforms.

See which other businesses appear across questions, locations, and AI platforms. Cited sources: See which websites AI platforms used as sources in their answers.

See which websites AI platforms used as sources in their answers. Recurring monitoring: Rerun questions daily, weekly, or monthly to track changes over time.

Rerun questions daily, weekly, or monthly to track changes over time. AI answer history: Review the actual answer returned at any scanned location.

Review the actual answer returned at any scanned location. Client reporting: Export maps and AI Search reports or share reports with clients.

Export maps and AI Search reports or share reports with clients. And more.

"Local discovery is no longer happening only on Google Maps or traditional search," said Mark Gan, Community Manager at Grid My Business. "People are asking AI where to eat, what service to use, and which businesses they should consider. Businesses need to know whether they are actually showing up in those answers."

AI Search also calculates an AI visibility score based on mention frequency, answer position, platform coverage, owned-site citations, and sentiment. Users can review results by question or AI platform and open previous scans in AI Tracker to track changes over time.

The feature is available to every Grid My Business account with an active plan. To learn more about AI Tracker, visit https://gridmybusiness.com.

About Grid My Business

Grid My Business is an all-in-one local SEO platform that empowers businesses, agencies, and multi-location brands to enhance their visibility across Google Maps, the Local 3-Pack, and AI search. The tool offers a suite of powerful features, including lightning-fast and accurate geo-grid scans with flexible pins, local rank tracking, and AI-powered automation. With built-in support for Service Area Businesses (SABs), comprehensive Google Business Profile management, and integrations such as its MCP server, it simplifies the process for brands to efficiently manage their local rankings, reviews, and business listings.

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