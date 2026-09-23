During The Road to the Breakthrough , Logitech G debuted a suite of breakthroughs spanning esports, sim racing, PC gaming, and creator gear, built for the next generation of game titles.

The latest-generation PRO Series additions reset the standard for pro play. Engineered alongside top esports athletes, the SUPERSTRIKE Mouse, X Control Mousepad, X2 RAPID Keyboard, and X3 Headset deliver uncompromised precision.

Rebuilt from the ground up, the Yeti 2 redefines the creator landscape as the first-of-its-kind microphone to integrate an intelligent proximity sensor with AI-driven noise suppression for flawless vocal clarity.

New software-driven capabilities from GHUB and Streamlabs enhance personalization and reveal the next era of interaction within the unified Logitech G ecosystem.

There has never been a more exciting time to be a gamer. Today at Logitech G PLAY 2026, Logitech G unveiled fifteen new products, along with new software experiences and breakthrough designs created to elevate how competitive players, creators, and everyday gamers play. As blockbuster releases, new technology, esports, creators, and gaming culture collide this fall, Logitech G is introducing its most ambitious lineup yet, built for how people play today and where gaming is going next.

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Logitech G unveils fifteen new products at Logitech G PLAY 2026

"The landscape of play is evolving faster than ever. Breakthrough technology and entirely new ways to compete are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming," stated Robin Piispanen, general manager of Logitech G. "At Logitech G 2026, we are excited to share the latest gear and innovations from our team and our partners that empower gamers, enhance competitive performance, and drive pioneering new advancements in play."

The Road to the Breakthrough represents Logitech G's commitment to listening to players, pushing engineering boundaries, and connecting hardware and software into one seamless ecosystem. From breakthrough esports hardware and creator-first streaming technology to expanded sim racing experiences and new customization options, every announcement unveiled today reflects that vision. Watch the event keynote on Logitech G's YouTube Channel.

The Next Generation of Competitive Play

Logitech G continues to unlock new possibilities and performance in play with a full suite of newLogitech G PRO Series products, developed alongside professional esports athletes and designed for the highest levels of competitive gaming.

The groundbreaking PRO X3 SUPERSTRIKE Gaming Mouse advances the championship-winning legacy of the PRO X2 series with a significant leap in precision and elite control. By collaborating directly with professional athletes, the design team prioritized key demands for improved balance and longer battery life. In a remarkable nine-month development cycle, Logitech G achieved a 50% increase in power efficiency within a lightweight, perfectly balanced chassis, dramatically reducing the gap between recognition and action, all powered by proprietary HITS technology.

Engineered for elite esports with input from professional athletes, the PRO X Control Mousepad delivers consistent performance. This 400 x 460mm pad features a specialized knitted cloth for balanced, omnidirectional glide and precise control. It includes 6mm Slimflex Foam for cushioning, sub-surface tight-stitched edges, and a high-friction base for non-slip stability.

The groundbreaking PRO X2 RAPID Gaming Keyboard delivers rapid, high-fidelity inputs, allowing for granular tailoring of key sensitivity. Co-designed with global esports icons, the PRO X2 RAPID features custom magnetic switches, Rapid Trigger technology, and Key Priority. Gamers can fine-tune their experience via G HUB or utilize the onboard OLED interface for immediate, real-time recalibration, ensuring a fluid transition between play styles without disruption.

The PRO X3 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is a masterclass in engineering excellence, delivering the immersive situational awareness and pristine vocal clarity essential for competitive dominance. Crafted with premium materials and rigorous quality standards, its studio-grade 48 kHz microphone ensures flawless communication, while sophisticated EQ customization lets you prioritize critical audio cues. Built for endurance, its extended battery life supports long focus, helping players keep their strategic edge when every second counts.

Creating Smarter Tools for Creators

For creators, podcasters and streamers, Logitech G unveiled the all-new Yeti 2, a complete reinvention of the original iconic microphone.

To help creators maintain consistent, broadcast-quality sound without manual adjustment, Yeti 2 introduces an intelligent voice proximity sensor that tracks the speaker's position in 3 dimensions and dynamically adjusts gain, EQ, and pickup patterns in real time.

The microphone also features an AI-powered de-noiser to isolate voices from background distractions, a color LED screen with Yeti character guide, and direct integration with G HUB for deep settings control, community-powered Blue VO!CE profiles, and custom avatar upload.

In addition, Logitech G Streamlabs is revolutionizing the mobile broadcasting experience with a major rebuild of its mobile app, engineered for greater reliability and intelligence. Central to this transformation is Network Boost, a flagship Streamlabs Ultra capability that fuses cellular and Wi-Fi data to eliminate dropped frames. This software-driven innovation replaces traditional hardware rigs with professional-grade SRT support for minimal latency, delivering the capabilities of $10,000 mobile studio equipment set-ups and making them available to everyone for mobile streaming.

Making automatic highlight capture accessible to every gamer, the new, free-to-use G HUB Replay software automatically records gameplay, identifies hero moments, and curates polished highlight reels with no video-editing experience required. Built with intuitive simplicity so players can stay focused on the match, G HUB Replay seamlessly detects, saves, and exports game-winning 1v3 clutches, buzzer-beaters, and unbelievable plays, making it effortless to instantly share every iconic victory with friends and fans.

Expanding Performance for Every Gamer

Logitech G also expanded its G3 family, making premium gaming experiences more accessible while offeringgreater personalization options

The company introduced the G316 X 75, a compact mechanical keyboard designed for gamers who prefer a smaller desktop footprint, alongside G-KEYCAPS, a new collection of premium dual-shot PBT keycaps and interchangeable translucent dials inspired by four unique themes: Forest, City, Battlefield, and Castle.

The popular G305 X SUPERLIGHT mouse and G316 X 75 and 98 form factor keyboards are now available in a new Lilac colorway, perfect for that cozy gaming desktop.

Completing the G5 Series desktop, 2 new high energy colorways for the iconic G502 X PLUS bring style and power to players' setups. And, Logitech G announced a major firmware enhancement to its HERO sensor technology for all G502 X PLUS and G502 X LIGHTSPEED gaming mice, increasing maximum resolution to 44,000 DPI with submicron precision and independent X/Y sensitivity adjustments. And, existing owners get this massive upgrade for free through G HUB.

Lastly, honoring ASTRO's console gaming heritage, Logitech G also unveiled the ASTRO A50 X Mars Red Edition, inspired by exploration and the pioneering spirit that has defined the ASTRO series for more than a decade.

Driving the Next Generation of Sim Racing

The company also expanded itsracing ecosystem with new modular PC-exclusive hardware, including standalone versions of the G923 wheel, the RS50 direct-drive system, and the new RS Pedals SE, which features hall-effect brake and gas pedals for enhanced precision.

To celebrate the deep connection between automotive legacy and elite precision hardware, Logitech G is thrilled to debut the RS50 McLaren Racing Edition, featuring McLaren Racing's signature Papaya aesthetic. This vibrant hue pays tribute to the courageous innovation and heritage McLaren Racing has championed for over sixty years.

Engineered for simulation enthusiasts who want to bring professional racing pedigree into their home environment, this special edition combines the 8 Nm RS50 direct-drive wheelbase with TRUEFORCE technology, high-end RS racing components, and, when paired with the Playseat Instinct McLaren Racing Edition cockpit, creates a deeply engaging experience born from a storied partnership.

One Connected Gaming Ecosystem

Every announcement at Logitech G PLAY 2026 reinforces Logitech G's vision of a connected ecosystem where hardware, software, creators, and community work together to unlock new levels of performance.

Whether competing at the highest levels of esports, creating content for global audiences, or simply enjoying games with friends, Logitech G continues to design products that empower gamers to play with greater confidence, creativity, and control.

Logitech G will announce availability, regional pricing, and launch timing for individual products through its regional channels.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech, Logitech G, and their logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Gateron is a trademark of Huizhou Gateron Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

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Contacts:

Editorial Contact:

Derek Perez

408-391-6454

dperez1@logitech.com