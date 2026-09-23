Mama's Mansion: Billionaire Mrs. Tseng Opens Applications for $40 Million Business Partnership Initiative

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Billionaire entrepreneur and founder of Mama's Mansion, Mrs. Tseng, is officially accepting business proposals from ambitious entrepreneurs seeking an opportunity to partner with her on new business ventures.

Mrs.Tseng

Mrs. Tseng is establishing a $40 million investment pool dedicated to identifying and developing promising business opportunities through strategic partnerships.

Only 11 partnership positions will be considered in this exclusive initiative.

This opportunity is intended for serious entrepreneurs who have a clear vision, a strong business concept, and the determination to turn their venture into a successful and scalable company. Applicants will be required to submit a formal business proposal outlining their business model, market opportunity, growth strategy, financial requirements, and long-term vision.

Mrs. Tseng and her team will conduct an extensive selection and due-diligence process before choosing the 11 entrepreneurs invited to move forward.

"I am looking for people who are serious about building something meaningful," said Mrs. Tseng. "This is not simply about providing money. It is about identifying entrepreneurs with vision and creating partnerships that can help turn their ideas into substantial businesses."

Selected entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to discuss potential investment, strategic partnerships, mentorship, and business-development opportunities directly with Mrs. Tseng.

The initiative represents Mama's Mansion's broader vision of creating pathways for entrepreneurs to access opportunities, mentorship, and capital that can help accelerate business growth.

Only 11 spots are available. Entrepreneurs who are serious about pursuing their business dream are encouraged to prepare and submit a formal business proposal for consideration.

Investment amounts, partnership terms, ownership arrangements, eligibility, and funding are subject to due diligence, legal documentation, and final approval. The $40 million represents the proposed investment pool.

For partnership inquiries:



Mama's Mansion

Vancouver, British Columbia

Phone - 236-565-6262 or Email- mama@mamasmansion.ca

Media Contact:

Darius Washington

CEO of D Hollywood Agency

323.926.0393

dariusw@dhollywoodagency.com

SOURCE: Mama's Mansion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/billionaire-mrs.-tseng-opens-applications-for-40-million-busines-1225658