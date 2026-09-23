Dishoom, Opheem and Sanjay Anand among headline honourees at Restaurant India's second UK edition

The Global Indian Restaurant Summit Honours brought together restaurateurs, chefs, hospitality entrepreneurs and foodservice leaders at The Edwardian Manchester under the theme "The Global Rise of Indian Food Brands."

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The Global Indian Restaurant Summit 2026

The Conference explored the evolution of Indian cuisine beyond traditional curry houses, highlighting Michelin-starred dining, chef-led concepts, contemporary restaurants and opportunities for scalable Indian food brands in the UK and internationally.

The event was supported by Nestlé Professional, Cobra Beer, Heer, with the British Asian Trust as charity partner.

Mrs. Vishakha Yaduvanshi, IFS, Consul General of India in Manchester, highlighted the growing opportunities for UK-India collaboration, including the 2026 UK-India CETA provisions supporting professional mobility and easier access for Indian professionals.

Sachin Marya, Editorial Director, Restaurant India and Entrepreneur Media APAC, said: "After more than two decades of building industry platforms in India, we are delighted to bring that experience to the UK.

The Manchester Conference follows Restaurant India's first UK edition in London in May 2026, marking the continued expansion of its international industry platform.

Hitan Mehta OBE, Chief Executive of the British Asian Trust, said: "We are very grateful to The Global Indian Restaurant Summit Honours for giving the British Asian Trust this opportunity to share our £1 on the Bill initiative with leaders from across the Indian restaurant sector. The sector has deep roots in communities across the UK."

2026 Award Winners

The evening Awards recognised excellence across 20+ categories.

Indian Restaurant of the Year: Dishoom; Contemporary Indian Restaurant of the Year: Bukharaa Street Zaika-Romiley; Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year: Raval Restaurant; Regional Indian Cuisine Restaurant of the Year: Dhamaka Cramlington; South Indian Restaurant of the Year: Kerala Canteen; Chef-Led Restaurant of the Year: Opheem; Women in Hospitality Leadership: Donya Bonyadi (Bombay to Mumbai); Best Indian Restaurant Manchester: Mumbai Flavours; Best Indian Restaurant Leicester: Paddy's Marten Inn; Best Family Restaurant: Hungamaa; Best Emerging Restaurant Brand: Taste of Himalayan; Executive Chef of the Year: Omkar Mestry Novotel London West; Best New Restaurant: TYGA Manchester; Asian Hospitality Entrepreneur of the Year: Sanjay Anand; Asian Restaurant of the Year: Zouk Tea Bar Grill; Asian Emerging Brand of the Year: The Grand by Ikkayes; Culinary Excellence: Prashad.

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Contacts:

alliances@restaurantindia.in