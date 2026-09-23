Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors. Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Metalero Mining Corp.: Advancing Silver Exploration Adjacent to Bolivia's San Cristobal Mine

Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) (the "Company" or "Metalero") reviewed its silver exploration focus in Bolivia, including 230 square kilometres of ground staked immediately adjacent to the San Cristobal Mine, the Isidorito prospect 40 kilometres to the southwest, and an ongoing financing to support immediate field work.

The article examines Metalero's silver exploration ground in Bolivia and its position next to a top-five global silver producer, against the backdrop of rising silver demand driven by electrification, solar manufacturing, and safe-haven buying.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/09/23/metalero-mining-launches-silver-exploration-next-to-bolivias-world-class-san-cristobal-mine/.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on silver, copper, and gold projects in the Americas, including ongoing acquisitions in Bolivia. Additionally, its 173 square kilometre, road-accessible Benson Project in northern British Columbia is host to five prospects containing copper and gold within porphyry-related mineralized systems.

Learn more at metaleromining.com.

Follow Metalero Mining on LinkedIn.

Contact: Rob L'Heureux robl@metalsgroup.com or +1 (780)-916-5482

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