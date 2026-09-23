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WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Stuttgart
23.09.26 | 21:02
134,70 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,30136,3021:22
134,60135,9021:16
Actusnews Wire
23.09.2026 19:53 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vusion: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2026

September 23, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2026. The 2026 Half-Year Financial Report can be consulted on the website in the "Regulated Information" section.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local e-commerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100378-vusion_availability-hy-financial-report-2026_pr_en.pdf

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