Türkiye's first proton therapy program planned for Çam ve Sakura City Hospital, bringing advanced proton therapy into a major public healthcare institution through Türkiye's public-private partnership model, with the guidance and support of the Ministry of Health and the Presidency.

Mevion Medical Systems today announced that Rönesans Holding has selected and purchased the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System as part of a major investment in advanced cancer care at Çam ve Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul.

The planned installation will bring together Rönesans Saglik Yatirim- Rönesans Healthcare Investment, Mevion Medical Systems and Meditel Healthcare to introduce a new model for proton therapy in Türkiye. The system will be placed at Çam ve Sakura City Hospital, a major public hospital developed by Ministry of Health through Türkiye's public-private partnership healthcare model with Rönesans. This investment will bring proton therapy into Türkiye's public healthcare infrastructure.

The project will establish Türkiye's first proton therapy program, creating domestic access to a treatment modality for which Turkish patients today may otherwise need to travel outside the country.

"This is about much more than installing a new technology," said Tina Yu, Ph.D., President and CEO of Mevion Medical Systems. "Together with Rönesans and Meditel, we have an opportunity to help establish proton therapy in Türkiye and bring this advanced treatment closer to patients. Introducing FIT within a major public healthcare institution demonstrates exactly what we envisioned for this platform: enabling health systems to integrate proton therapy into multidisciplinary cancer care while reducing the infrastructure barriers that have historically limited access."

A New Model for Proton Therapy

The MEVION S250-FIT is an ultra-compact proton therapy platform designed to integrate into the physical and operational environment of a modern radiation oncology department.

The MEVION S250-FIT combines Mevion's ultra-compact proton accelerator and HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning technology with Leo Cancer Care's Marie 360-degree upright patient positioning system with integrated CT imaging and RaySearch Laboratories' RayStation treatment planning system. Together, these technologies create an integrated platform for advanced proton therapy within a compact radiation oncology environment.

By positioning and rotating the patient in front of a fixed proton beam rather than rotating a large gantry around the patient, the architecture is designed to substantially reduce the space and infrastructure traditionally associated with proton therapy. Leo Cancer Care's Marie platform provides the integrated upright positioning and CT imaging environment for this approach. RayStation provides the treatment planning environment for the Mevion FIT, supporting advanced proton treatment planning and integration of the platform into the radiation oncology workflow.

Rönesans Expands Investment in Advanced Healthcare

Rönesans has played a significant role in the development and operation of major healthcare infrastructure projects in Türkiye and internationally. The proton therapy investment at Çam ve Sakura City Hospital reflects the company's continued focus on bringing advanced healthcare technologies into large-scale hospital environments.

"This investment reflects Rönesans' long-term commitment to supporting Türkiye's public healthcare system with advanced medical technologies and world-class infrastructure," said Tugrul Ertugrul, CEO, Rönesans Saglik Yatirim Rönesans Healthcare Investment. "At Rönesans, we see healthcare as one of the most important areas of investment, with the potential to create lasting value for Türkiye and deliver a direct and meaningful impact on people's lives. By introducing proton therapy at Çam ve Sakura City Hospital, under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and with the support of the Presidency, we are proud to contribute to expanding access to advanced cancer treatment for patients in Türkiye. We are very pleased to realize this important investment in collaboration with Mevion Medical Systems, bringing advanced proton therapy technology to one of Türkiye's leading public healthcare institutions. Through this partnership, we aim to create tangible benefits for patients, strengthen Türkiye's healthcare infrastructure and advanced treatment capabilities, and support the country's growing role as a regional center for healthcare."

Regional and Local Expertise Through Meditel Healthcare

Meditel Healthcare, Mevion's partner in Türkiye and the region, will support local project execution, installation coordination, technical support and the long-term development of Mevion's proton therapy presence in the region.

Founded in 1984, Meditel has supported advanced medical technology programs in Türkiye for more than four decades, with expertise across radiation oncology, imaging and other medical technologies.

"This project is an important milestone for proton therapy in Türkiye," said Gökay Çelik, Senior Vice President and Board Member, Meditel Healthcare. "Under the leadership of Turkish Ministry of Health and the Presidency; together with Rönesans and Mevion, we have an opportunity not only to introduce an important new treatment capability at Çam ve Sakura City Hospital, but also to help establish Türkiye as an increasingly important regional center for advanced proton therapy."

Expanding Public-Sector Access to Proton Therapy in Türkiye

Proton therapy enables radiation oncologists to precisely deposit radiation dose within a tumor while reducing unnecessary radiation exposure beyond the target. Historically, however, the infrastructure and capital requirements associated with conventional proton therapy centers have limited the number of hospitals able to offer the technology.

Today, patients in Türkiye who are referred for proton therapy must travel outside the country for treatment. The planned program at Çam ve Sakura City Hospital would bring that capability into Türkiye's public healthcare infrastructure and closer to patients who may benefit from it.

The MEVION S250-FIT was developed to address infrastructure barriers by bringing proton therapy into a footprint and operating environment that are much closer to those of conventional radiation oncology. The Rönesans project represents the latest international expansion of the S250-FIT platform, as health systems explore more integrated approaches to delivering proton therapy to their patients.

Project Timeline

Installation of the MEVION S250-FIT at Çam ve Sakura City Hospital is expected to start installation November 2026 and treat its first patient before July 2027.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is a leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion's series of products includes the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System and the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia.

For more information, please visit mevion.com.

About Rönesans Group

Rönesans, the conglomerate's leading investment entity headquartered in Ankara, is the 50th largest international contracting company globally and one of the largest in Europe. With operations spanning 40 countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, including subsidiaries such as Ballast Nedam in the Netherlands and Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH in Germany, Rönesans has been operating as the main contractor and investor successfully for more than 30 years in construction, real estate, concession, renewable energy and industrial investments. Putting resilience and growth through innovation at the core of the company, with a priority on sustainability and social development, Rönesans has developed projects supporting students with scholarships, academic platforms and initiatives; been a signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2015; and a signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles since 2016.

Rönesans, along with its partners Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung, TotalEnergies, and IFC of the World Bank Group (minority shareholder in the group), has invested more than EUR 8 billion into pioneering projects globally. For more details: ronesans.com

About Meditel Healthcare

Meditel Healthcare Group is a leading medical technology group with a strong presence across Türkiye, Middle East, CIS and Southeastern Europe. Comprising nearly 15 companies, the Group has been shaping the region's healthcare landscape since 1984 by introducing, installing and servicing advanced technologies in radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging and other clinical disciplines. Beyond medical technology distribution and technical services, the group invests in and operates healthcare facilities while expanding its capabilities in artificial intelligence and the local production of radiotherapy and medical imaging systems. With more than four decades of experience, Meditel Healthcare Group continues to connect global innovation with regional expertise to advance the future of healthcare.

For more information, please visit meditelhealthcare.com

About Leo Cancer Care

Leo Cancer Care is challenging the conventional delivery of radiotherapy through an upright approach that places the patient at the centre of treatment. Its Marie solution combines 360-degree upright patient positioning with integrated CT imaging and can be paired with a fixed particle beam. By removing the need for a large rotating gantry, the technology is designed to reduce the space and infrastructure required for advanced radiotherapy while supporting a more natural and patient-focused treatment experience.

For more information, visit leocancercare.com.

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Contacts:

Alexandra Gomes

alexandra.gomes@mevion.com

1 (508) 782 9772