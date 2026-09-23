Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Bay Area Lions Gate, a licensed gate, fence, and access-control contractor, today confirmed its status as an Authorized LiftMaster Dealer and Installer and an authorized myQ Community dealer, and announced a manufacturer-backed service program built on that authorization for property owners and managers across the San Francisco Bay Area. The company's listing is published in the LiftMaster dealer locator at local.liftmaster.com.

Bay Area Lions Gate

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The program covers three areas that previously sent Bay Area property managers through the manufacturer's consumer channels: warranty claim assistance, professional-channel parts sourcing, and scheduled safety inspection of automated gate systems. All three are now available to customers regardless of which contractor performed the original installation.

Under the announced program, Bay Area Lions Gate reviews model and serial numbers on existing LiftMaster equipment, diagnoses the failure, and determines whether a component may qualify for manufacturer warranty replacement. Approved parts may be exchanged through the company's professional distributor, supplied directly by LiftMaster, or sent for further evaluation. Property owners who inherited a gate system from a previous contractor, or who bought a property with automation already installed, are frequently unaware that coverage exists at all.

Parts access runs through LiftMaster's professional supply network and Controlled Products Systems Group rather than consumer retail inventory. For common components, replacement can happen the same day. Others transfer from another California distribution location or ship from the manufacturer.

The company's technicians work across the LiftMaster professional product family, including CSW24UL, CSL24UL, and SL3000UL operators, heavy-duty HDSL and HDSW platforms, RSW series units, Mega Arm systems, the CAPXL, CAPXLV, CAPXM, CAPXS, and CAP2D access-control line, barrier arms, monitored sensing edges, loops, and photo eyes. Legacy Elite equipment still in service throughout the region remains supported.

For managed properties, the myQ Community portion of the program covers configuration, commissioning, account setup, user permission management, and staff training. Property management teams can either run the platform themselves after handover with a structured training session, or keep Bay Area Lions Gate involved in ongoing administration.

"Most gate failures we get called to are not operator failures," said Moshe Roash, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Bay Area Lions Gate. "The board gets blamed, the board gets replaced, and three weeks later the gate stops again because the real problem was hinge geometry or a loop that was never sealed properly. We design and fabricate the gates themselves, so we diagnose the whole system. Being authorized on the equipment side means we can also get a genuinely defective part covered instead of billing the customer for it."

Preventive maintenance under the program includes operational testing and inspection of operators, batteries, limits, loops, photo eyes, monitored sensing edges, entrapment-protection devices, control boards, hinges, rollers, tracks, chains, mechanical alignment, and programming, evaluated with applicable UL 325 requirements in mind. Maintenance intervals are set annually, semiannually, or by property usage.

Service is available to residential, commercial, industrial, multifamily, and HOA properties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The program covers new residential gate installation as well as service on systems installed by other contractors. Estimates are provided at no charge.

About Bay Area Lions Gate

Bay Area Lions Gate is a licensed gate, fence, and access-control contractor headquartered in Palo Alto, California, holding California State License Board licenses #1055691. The company designs, fabricates, installs, programs, repairs, and maintains automated gate systems and integrated access control for residential, commercial, multifamily, and HOA properties across the San Francisco Bay Area. Bay Area Lions Gate is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, is a Diamond Certified company, an Authorized LiftMaster Dealer and Installer, and a Certified Centrios Partner. More information is available at bayarealionsgate.com.

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