Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA) published updated statistics and data visualizations covering key segments of the U.S. capital markets, including a notable increase in the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) and follow-on registered offerings.

Key Highlights: First Half 2026

In the first half of 2026, IPO and follow-on offering activity showed year-over-year growth:

IPOs : There were 208 IPOs raising over $137 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with 180 IPOs raising over $27 billion in the first half of 2025. This represents an approximately 16% increase in the number of IPOs and nearly 400% increase in proceeds raised.

: There were 208 IPOs raising over $137 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with 180 IPOs raising over $27 billion in the first half of 2025. This represents an approximately 16% increase in the number of IPOs and nearly 400% increase in proceeds raised. Follow-on offerings: There were 557 follow-on registered offerings raising over $111 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with 505 offerings raising nearly $84 billion in the first half of 2025. This represents an approximately 10% increase in the number of offerings and a 33% increase in proceeds raised.

These and other statistics can be found on the SEC's public statistics and data visualizations webpage. The webpage provides statistics presented in time series charts to show market trends, pie charts to show distribution across different categories, as well as heat maps to show geographic distributions. The visuals are interactive and downloadable, thus allowing the public to explore the information they are interested in.

"DERA's latest data highlight the continued strengthening of U.S. capital formation under Chairman Atkins, with notable growth in both IPOs and follow-on offerings," said Dr. Joshua T. White, Chief Economist and Director of the SEC's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis. "By expanding access to transparent, high-quality data and analysis, DERA aims to equip the public, market participants, and policymakers with insights that support resilient and well functioning capital markets."

DERA integrates financial economics and rigorous data analytics into the SEC's core mission. It provides high-quality economic and statistical analyses to inform Commission rulemaking and oversight, and helps identify and respond to emerging issues, trends, and innovations in the marketplace.