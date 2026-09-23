Tax Strategists of America Announces the Separation Principle for Its Tax Planning & Tax Preparation Services

RISON, Ark., Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Strategists of America, a United States tax planning firm serving business owners, real estate investors and self-employed taxpayers nationwide, today introduced what it calls the Separation Principle: the belief that tax planning and tax preparation should be delivered through separate companies with separate management structures. Tax Strategists of America was founded by Carlotta Thompson, a former auditor with the Internal Revenue Service's small business and self-employed division. Carlotta spent nearly eight years at the IRS examining small business tax returns before leaving government service in 2018 to build a private practice. Tax Strategists of America was established in January 2022. Its tax preparation and accounting services are delivered through a separate affiliated entity.

The Separation Principle as defined by Carlotta Thompson, holds that tax preparation practices are primarily governed by statutory filing deadlines that run from January through the middle of October, with those deadlines carrying professional and compliance obligations. Forward-looking tax planning operates on a different timeline because many strategies affecting a tax year must be established, implemented and documented before December 31 of that year. Carlotta argues that when both functions operate within the same business, the preparation calendar often takes priority.

"An accountant's deadlines are their license," said Carlotta Thompson, Founder of Tax Strategists of America. "The entire engine of a preparation firm points at last year. Planning has to point at this year and no organization chases both well. We tried it under one roof and it failed, in my own company with my own management team."

Tax Strategists of America reports that it has identified more than $139 million in federal tax savings across 3,707 business owners since its founding in 2022. These figures are company-reported and were not independently verified at the time of publication. The firm states that its operating model is built around three pillars. The first is the structural separation described above. The second is that they focus on implementing and documenting strategies rather than simply recommending them, based on the view that strategies without supporting records may lack defensive value during an examination. The third is a systematic evaluation process in which clients are reviewed against a defined catalog of more than 100 statutory provisions, credits, and deductions, a process the firm markets as the Great American Tax Treasure Hunt.

"If your strategist has no system that runs you against every provision, your outcome depends on what they happened to remember that week" Carlotta Thompson said. "That is not a plan, that is a casual conversation."

Tax Strategists of America operates as a remote practice with team members across approximately 20 states and reports that five former IRS agents are among its staff. Clients range from businesses generating roughly $40,000 in annual profit after expenses to businesses generating $40 million. Approximately half of the firm's clients have their tax returns prepared by another provider and receive implemented strategies for their existing accountant to incorporate into their filings. These operational details are company-reported.

About Tax Strategists of America

Tax Strategists of America is a United States tax planning firm serving business owners, real estate investors, and self-employed taxpayers nationwide. Founded by Carlotta Thompson, a former Internal Revenue Service auditor, the firm provides proactive tax strategy, implementation and supporting documentation. Tax Strategists of America works alongside clients' existing accountants when preferred. Tax preparation and accounting services are delivered through an affiliated entity.

Media Details:

Company Name: Tax Strategists of America

Founder: Carlotta Thompson

Email Contact: media@taxstrategistsofamerica.com

Company Website: taxstrategistsofamerica.com

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