Allied Universal: Kentucky's Castell Captures Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week Honors in Week 3

The Wildcats safety had an interception and a game high 13 tackles in upset at #9 Texas A&M

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal announced today Jordan Castell, a defensive back from University of Kentucky, has been named Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2026 college football season.

Castell had a game high 13 tackles, three solo, to go with an interception in the Wildcats upset at #9 Texas A&M.

Castell transferred to Kentucky after spending the previous three seasons at Florida where he was the Gators co-leader in interceptions last year, while being selected as a two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll member.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 3.

Will Echoles , Ole Miss, JR, DT - Had three tackles for a loss, including a sack, among five total tackles in the Rebels 32-24 victory over LSU.

, Ole Miss, JR, DT - Had three tackles for a loss, including a sack, among five total tackles in the Rebels 32-24 victory over LSU. Martell Hughes , Arizona State, JR, LB - Made 3.5 tackles for a loss among 11 total, seven solo, in Sun Devils 24-17 victory over Kansas in London.

, Arizona State, JR, LB - Made 3.5 tackles for a loss among 11 total, seven solo, in Sun Devils 24-17 victory over Kansas in London. Sammy Omosigho, UCLA, SR, LB - Recorded 12 tackles, 11 solo, including two sacks in the Bruins 52-38 win over Purdue.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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Kari Garcia

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SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kentuckys-castell-captures-lott-impact-trophy-player-of-the-week-1226041