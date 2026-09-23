Petrolympic Ltd.: Petrolympic Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Petrolympic Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:PCQ)(OTC PINK:PCQRF) is pleased to announce its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual financial reporting pilot program (the "SAR Pilot Program") utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"). This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR Pilot Program, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR Pilot Program, the company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file interim financial statements and MD&A for the three-month and nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, being the initial interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Blanket Order; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having been a reporting issuer for at least 12 months and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents, with a clean continuous disclosure record during the preceding 12 months.

The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the policies of the TSXV.

About Petrolympic

Petrolympicis a Junior Canadian gold and lithium mining company with strategic assets located in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company is presently focused on its gold properties in Quebec, including the Rayon d'Or and Belcourt assets, where Petrolympic has already completed several drilling campaigns, for a total of about 5,000 linear meters. These properties have significant potential to deliver long-term value, with documented gold occurrences and numerous exploration leads supported by geophysical, geochemical and drilling campaigns. Both properties are easily accessible by road, thus reducing significantly the exploration costs.

The Rayon d'Or-Vauquelin Property is in the midst of the world-class and highly competitive Val d'Or mining district, and is surrounded by major players such as Agnico Eagle, Eldorado Gold and Fresnillo. The Property hosts several explorations leads highlighted by proprietary magnetic, IP and biogeochemical surveys. Historical reconnaissance-scale drilling and Petrolympic's own drilling campaigns have already confirmed and outlined several of these leads, with results such as 12.74 g/t Au over 3.96 m, 3.83 g/t Au over 3.08 m and 2.14 g/t Au over 9.10 m.

The Belcourt Property, in the Abitibi region, hosts several promising leads highlighted by historical reconnaissance-scale drilling and by Petrolympic's own drilling results, including 6.96 g/t Au over 2.17 m, 30.00 g/t Au over 0.44 m, 1.49 g/t Au over 5.4 m, etc. Several significant gold occurrences are also documented around the Property, which is located along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits. The area is very dynamic, with Eldorado Gold recently optioning Gold Valley Mines to develop a discovery adjacent to Petrolympic's Property.

Other key assets include properties in the James Bay area (Li-1 & Li-2 - Lithium) and in Ontario (Evangeline Lake - Gold). The Evangeline Property is adjacent to the historical McMillan gold mine, which produced 60,138 tons Au. Within the Property itself, historical drilling revealed golds values in the range of 14.74 g/t Au over 0.91 m and 3.77 g/t Au over 1.52 m, and grab samples up to 123.75 g/t Au. Petrolympic has recently undertaken an IP survey over part of the Property, which delineated several chargeable zones that are likely responding to areas containing sulphides or disseminated sulphides.

For further information please contact:

Mendel Ekstein - President & CEO

82 Richmond St East

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

Tel. 845-656-0184 Fax 845-231-6665

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed acquisition, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: economic and global market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Petrolympic Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/petrolympic-adopts-semi-annual-financial-reporting-1226061