Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today provided its August 2026 portfolio update and estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV"). As at August 31, 2026, the Company reported an estimated NAV of $31.2 million, or approximately $0.82 per share.

August Portfolio Performance Highlights

Net Asset Value: Approximately $31.2 million, or $0.82 per share, as at August 31, 2026, compared with approximately $30.6 million, or $0.80 per share, as at July 31, 2026.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Torrent had $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as at August 31, 2026, compared with $3.2 million as at July 31, 2026.

"August was a positive month for the portfolio, supported by gains across several investments and options activity," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "We completed the realization of one of Torrent's longest standing and largest holdings during the month and have begun redeploying the proceeds, while maintaining a strong cash balance to provide flexibility for further investments."

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The August 2026 financial information presented in this press release is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and review. Final August results will be included in the Company's unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before November 29, 2026.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are expected to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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