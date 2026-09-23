AEye's Apollo lidar to be featured in a LITEON demonstration showcasing camera and lidar sensor fusion at the InCabin Europe automotive technology event.

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in software-defined, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that its Apollo lidar will be featured in a LITEON demonstration vehicle at InCabin Europe 2026, taking place September 22-24 in Barcelona, Spain.

The demonstration will integrate Apollo with LITEON's automotive camera technology to showcase how lidar and camera data can work together to provide a more complete understanding of the vehicle's surroundings. The system combines camera imagery with high-resolution 3D point-cloud data from Apollo, bringing the two sensing modalities together in a fused perception output.

By combining the rich visual information captured by cameras with lidar's precise three-dimensional measurements of the physical environment, sensor fusion can provide additional context for object interpretation and help address areas where information from an individual sensing modality may be limited.

The demonstration underscores the growing importance of complementary sensing technologies as automakers develop increasingly sophisticated advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities.

"Tomorrow's vehicles will require perception systems that can understand the world with greater accuracy, range, and context," said Matt Fisch, Chairman and CEO of AEye. "Cameras and lidar each provide valuable information about the driving environment, and bringing those capabilities together can create a more complete picture for the vehicle. We're excited to have Apollo be part of LITEON's demonstration at InCabin Europe."

Software-Defined Lidar Built for Automotive Integration

Apollo is AEye's compact, software-defined long-range lidar designed to deliver high-resolution perception while providing the flexibility required for automotive integration. Its software-defined architecture allows sensing performance to be configured for specific applications and operating requirements without requiring changes to the underlying hardware.

For the InCabin Europe demonstration, Apollo will provide 3D point-cloud data that is combined with LITEON's camera data and processed through the demonstration system to create a unified visualization of the environment.

Attendees at InCabin Europe 2026 will be able to experience the demonstration from September 22-24, 2026.

About AEye

AEye offers a suite of unique software-defined lidar solutions that address a wide range of real-world needs including advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, security, defense, and logistics applications. AEye's flagship product, Apollo, has been widely recognized for its small form factor and its ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer. In addition to Apollo, AEye also offers STRATOS with the ability to detect objects at up to one-and-a-half kilometers as well as a full-stack solution through its OPTIS platform. OPTIS provides a complete system that captures a high-resolution 3D image of the world, interprets it, and provides direction to act upon what it sees in real-time.

About LITEON Automotive Electronics

LITEON's Automotive Electronics business builds on a proven record in automotive cameras, including exterior ADAS sensing and interior monitoring applications, supported by precision optical design, active alignment, automation and high-quality mass production. Leveraging these camera capabilities together with lighting, sensing, edge computing and opto-mechatronic integration, LITEON is expanding toward an Advanced Overhead Console platform that brings camera, radar, intelligent lighting and HMI into a scalable in-cabin solution for future vehicle programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "continue," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "predict," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "potential," "seem," "seek," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements about the inclusion of AEye's Apollo lidar in LITEON's demonstration vehicle at InCabin Europe 2026, the potential benefits of combining lidar and camera data in a fused perception output, the anticipated capabilities and performance of Apollo, including its software-defined architecture and its suitability for automotive integration, the perception requirements of future vehicles, and the anticipated development of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving capabilities by automakers, among others. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are very difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AEye. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risks that the LITEON demonstration at InCabin Europe 2026 may not take place, or may not feature Apollo, to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (ii) the risks that the demonstration may not result in any commercial relationship, design win, revenue, or commercial sales for AEye to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (iii) the risks that the integration of 3D point-cloud data from Apollo with camera data may not perform as anticipated, or may not provide the anticipated fused perception output or unified visualization of the environment; (iv) the risks that sensor fusion of lidar and camera data may not provide a more complete understanding of a vehicle's surroundings, additional context for object interpretation, or the other benefits described in this press release, to the extent anticipated, or at all; (v) the risks that Apollo may not deliver high-resolution, long-range perception, or that its software-defined architecture may not permit sensing performance to be configured for specific applications and operating requirements without changes to the underlying hardware, to the extent anticipated, or at all; (vi) the risks that Apollo may not provide the flexibility required for automotive integration, or may not be selected for or integrated into automotive programs, to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (vii) the risks that automakers may not develop increasingly sophisticated advanced driver assistance systems or autonomous driving capabilities, or that future vehicles may not require perception systems of the type described in this press release, to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (viii) the risks that LITEON's automotive camera and in-cabin technologies, including its Advanced Overhead Console platform, may not be developed or adopted to the extent or in the time frame anticipated, or at all; (ix) the risks that lidar adoption may occur slower than anticipated or fail to occur at all; (x) the risks that AEye's products may not meet the diverse range of performance and functional requirements of target markets and customers; (xi) the risks that AEye's products may not function as anticipated by AEye, or by target markets and customers; (xii) the risks that AEye may not be in a position to adequately or timely address either the near or long-term opportunities that may or may not exist in the evolving automotive and mobility markets; (xiii) the risks that laws and regulations are adopted impacting the use of lidar that AEye is unable to comply with, in whole or in part; (xiv) the risks associated with changes in competitive and regulated industries in which AEye operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting AEye's business; (xv) the risks that AEye is unable to adequately implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and (xvi) the risks of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive and evolving industry in which AEye operates. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by current or future global conflicts and current and potential trade restrictions, trade tensions, and tariffs, all of which continue to cause economic uncertainty. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the periodic report that AEye has most recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and other documents filed by us or that will be filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements; AEye assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. AEye gives no assurance that AEye will achieve any of its expectations.

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