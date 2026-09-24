Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") announces that it has been provided with a notice of intention to nominate directors of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on September 29, 2026.

Gazexport Limited has given notice of its intention to nominate Douglas Lamb and Piers Johnson as directors.

Gazexport has provided to the Company biographical information in respect of Mr. Lamb and Mr. Johnson which is generally summarized as follows:

Douglas John Lamb is a senior energy finance and corporate finance executive with 25 years of experience across energy, infrastructure, power, oil and gas, structured commodity finance and emerging and frontier markets. He has raised and structured more than US$50 billion of debt financing and deployed or advised on more than US$3 billion of equity. His experience includes reserve-based lending, project finance, acquisition finance, corporate finance, capital markets and treasury management. His recent work has included upstream oil and gas and infrastructure mandates across Kazakhstan and other emerging and frontier markets.

Piers Johnson is a petroleum and reservoir engineering specialist and Managing Director of Oilfield Production Consultants (OPC) Limited, a petroleum and reservoir engineering consultancy. He has more than four decades of industry experience covering well testing, reservoir characterization, reserve estimation, field development planning, project valuation and petroleum engineering studies. He has worked with and provided services to major international energy companies, including BP, BHP Billiton, Noble Energy and others. Mr. Johnson has substantial experience in Kazakhstan and the wider region.

Management of Tethys has not undertaken any independent review of the credentials of such nominee and consideration of such nominee will be addressed at the upcoming shareholders meeting.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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