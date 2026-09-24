Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV: JDN) ("Jayden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), further to its news release dated August 11, 2026. The Company had announced the Offering as up to 5,128,205 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.195 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. The Offering was oversubscribed, with 5,285,202 Units placed for total gross proceeds of $1,030,614.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.26 per Warrant Share until September 23, 2028. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in relation to the Offering. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued with respect to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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