JINGDONG Logistics Details Global Network Build-Out and the Expansion of JoyLogistics Operations

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JINGDONG Logistics (HKEX: 2618), also known as JD Logistics, today released a comprehensive operational overview of its international supply chain infrastructure, detailing the strategic expansion of its multimodal capacity and overseas fulfillment networks. The initiative focuses on scaling a warehouse-centred third-party logistics (3PL) model designed to integrate international transportation with localized storage, fulfillment, and delivery through its specialized international brands, JoyLogistics and JoyExpress.

JoyLogistics: A Warehouse-Centred 3PL Infrastructure

JoyLogistics serves as the international supply chain solutions and 3PL brand of JINGDONG Logistics. The division provides businesses with integrated logistics services encompassing cross-border transportation, bonded and overseas warehousing, inventory management, order fulfillment, last-mile delivery, large-item installation, reverse logistics, and specialized supply chain technology solutions.

The operational model is structured to serve retailers, manufacturers, brands, and e-commerce enterprises that require multi-market inventory management and order fulfillment. By utilizing a warehouse-centred approach, JoyLogistics connects international transportation networks with local storage, fulfillment, delivery, and returns processes. The objective of this methodology is to position goods closer to demand, targeting shortened delivery timelines and improved inventory efficiency without presenting absolute guarantees of delivery speeds. In contrast to JoyExpress, which operates primarily within the express and last-mile delivery sectors, JoyLogistics is built to manage broader, end-to-end supply chain operations for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers.

Structurally, JoyLogistics operates beyond the traditional confines of a liner operator, terminal operator, or standard freight forwarder. It functions as a 3PL that purchases and manages capacity across ocean, air, rail, and road networks, subsequently pairing that capacity with an expansive warehouse footprint positioned at the destination end of the container journey. This positions the network as a combined beneficial cargo owner (BCO) and logistics operator, framing the infrastructure build-out as a significant development in global container demand.

Parent Company Operations and Domestic Scale

Founded in 2017, JINGDONG Logistics builds upon JD.com's internal logistics operations initially established in 2007. The corporate group operates six synergized logistics networks: warehousing, line-haul transportation, last-mile delivery, bulky items, cold chain, and cross-border logistics.

Within the domestic market, the company's scale is substantial. According to its disclosures for the six months ended June 30, 2026, JINGDONG Logistics manages over 1,800 self-operated warehouses alongside more than 2,000 third-party operated cloud warehouses. Total managed floor space exceeds 36 million square meters, supported by 46 highly automated Asia No.1 industrial parks. In China, the company reports that approximately 90% of its first-party retail orders achieve same-day or next-day delivery targets. JoyLogistics serves as the international extension of this infrastructure, while JoyExpress functions as the dedicated express and last-mile delivery arm.

Multimodal Capacity and the Global Air Network Plan

JoyLogistics manages an international transportation portfolio spanning sea, air, land, and rail, deployed as end-to-end services featuring full-chain visibility. Overseas operations integrate ocean freight, air freight, trucking, and towing services to feed its proprietary warehouse network. These capabilities operate alongside China-Europe rail logistics, cross-border trucking products, and air capacity secured through strategic partnerships with six major international airlines.

In the aviation sector, JD Airlines operated a fleet of 13 freighters as of June 30, 2026. The company is actively executing its "11668" global air network plan, which targets the establishment of a global air hub at Wuhu, a main base at Nantong, six regional air hubs, and 68 freighter stations. The core arcs of this network focus on routes spanning Europe and North America. The strategic direction indicates an intent to control a larger portion of mainline lift rather than relying exclusively on purchased belly and charter capacity. While the company does not publish specific TEU volumes, the scale of the operations is visible through the rapid expansion of the destination-side warehouse network that these cargo flows supply.

The Warehouse-Centred Model in Container Operations

The JoyLogistics model relies heavily on international transportation feeding directly into local storage, fulfillment, delivery, and returns centers, allowing goods to be positioned prior to consumer orders being placed. This methodology impacts container trade through three specific operational behaviors.

The first is bulk replenishment replacing parcel-by-parcel shipping. By moving inventory into destination-market warehouses, continuous B2C air and express volumes are converted into consolidated, containerized B2B flows directed into regional hubs.

The second is a focus on bonded and free-zone positioning. Following the 2020 opening of its first self-operated warehouse in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), JINGDONG Logistics has developed multiple Middle East facilities. In October 2025, JoyLogistics launched the XPeng Middle East Regional Auto Parts Warehouse in JAFZA, an operation handling over 1,000 SKUs. This facility functions as XPeng's largest parts center in the region, managing the full chain from container reception, customs clearance, and quality inspection through to order processing, packing, and outbound dispatch.

The third behavior focuses on inland node density. In Poland, the company operates a customized 15,000-square-meter warehouse serving Biedronka, the nation's largest grocery chain, targeting 24-hour delivery capabilities and a reported SKU-level inventory accuracy target of 99.5%. In the Netherlands, a goods-to-person automated warehouse processes apparel orders across four countries for Hunkemöller.

As of June 30, 2026, the international network supporting these operations spanned 26 countries and regions, utilizing more than 200 bonded, direct-mail, and overseas warehouses. Total overseas floor space exceeded 2 million square meters, a figure the company doubled through 2025 under its global network plan. In core markets-including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Korea, and Australia-warehouse-based delivery generally operates within a two-to-three-day target window.

Service Architecture: JoyExpress and Market Impact

JoyExpress operates as the self-owned express and last-mile delivery brand of JINGDONG Logistics. It provides domestic and cross-border parcel delivery services for businesses and consumers in selected international markets. Its service offerings include targeted same-day and next-day delivery, doorstep delivery, scheduled delivery, reverse pickups, and localized delivery solutions tailored to specific regional markets.

In Europe, JoyExpress facilitates last-mile delivery services for Joybuy, JD.com's European online retail business. It targets expedited delivery in major cities across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, supported by local warehouses, dedicated delivery teams, and fleets consisting of trucks, vans, and electric bicycles. The European network extends to more than 60 warehouses and depots, with plans for continued expansion. JoyExpress also maintains operations in Saudi Arabia, providing targeted delivery services in key cities alongside offerings such as cash on delivery.

The division of labor between the two brands maintains clear operational lanes: JoyLogistics executes end-to-end supply chain and 3PL solutions, while JoyExpress specializes in the final stage of the customer journey.

The continued expansion of these networks actively shifts broader market demand patterns. Cross-border e-commerce replenishment is increasingly containerized, as sellers transition from direct-mail models to pre-positioned overseas inventory. Overseas warehousing operations function effectively as inland terminal estates, driving consistent, recurring containerized import volumes. Multimodal competition further impacts the sector, as China-Europe rail and cross-border trucking provide viable alternatives on Asia-Europe lanes, supported by a growing owned air fleet.

Financial Performance and Industry Standing

In its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, JINGDONG Logistics reported total revenue of RMB 124.7 billion, representing a 26.5% year-over-year increase. Revenue derived from external customers reached RMB 85.4 billion, marking a 29.3% increase. Integrated supply chain revenue stood at RMB 59.4 billion, up 18.5%, with the company serving approximately 79,300 external integrated supply chain customers. Additionally, in the Brand Finance Logistics 25 2025 ranking, JINGDONG Logistics was placed 14th among the most valuable logistics brands with an estimated value of US$4.06 billion, alongside a brand strength index rating of 90.6.

Media contact

Company: JINGDONG Logistics

Email: JDL_US@JD.COM

Website: https://www.jingdonglogistics.com

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