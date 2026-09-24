Humanforce named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Workforce Management Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026 and the Everest Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Platforms Mid-market PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

SYDNEY, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanforce, the workforce management and human capital management (HCM) platform built for frontline and flexible workforces, has been named a Major Contender in two 2026 Everest Group assessments: the Workforce Management Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026 and the Everest Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Platforms Mid-market PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. In workforce management, Everest Group positions Humanforce highest among Major Contenders for vision and capability.

"Humanforce has spent 24 years solving the complexity of shift-based work. Compliance has always been part of our DNA, and we have built on that foundation to create a broader HCM platform that combines trusted workforce operations with AI, analytics and a stronger frontline employee experience," said Clayton Pyne, Chief Executive Officer at Humanforce.

"For our customers, that means connecting the entire frontline journey, from hiring, onboarding and learning to scheduling, compliance, engagement, benefits and pay. Whether rostering an aged care home, maintaining staffing ratios across childcare centres or filling thousands of shifts at a stadium, the platform helps organisations manage complex work with greater confidence and productivity.

"Recognition in both assessments validates our focus on building a broader HCM platform around the realities of frontline work. Everest Group's positioning of Humanforce highest among Major Contenders for workforce management vision and capability reflects the depth of the workforce management foundation underpinning that platform."

One AI operating platform from workforce demand to pay

Humanforce brings together workforce management, payroll, HR, talent, benefits, learning and AI & Analytics for complex, regulated organisations operating around the clock. Humanforce Connect extends the platform into governed workforce fulfilment across internal teams, talent marketplaces, agencies and vendors.

This combination of specialist workforce management depth and broader HCM capability is proven across frontline industries worldwide. More than 1,500 customers and one million employees use Humanforce across more than 90 countries. They include Australian aged care, childcare and healthcare organisations Regis Aged Care, Guardian Childcare & Education and Epworth HealthCare; global hospitality, travel and venue operators Accor, Delaware North, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and Flight Centre; and retailers Mitre 10 and IGA.

"Frontline organisations should not have to stitch specialist workforce management and generalist HR systems together," said Luke Bongiorno, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Humanforce.

"A connected frontline HCM platform gives workforce operators greater control of coverage, productivity and labour cost; payroll managers confidence in accurate, compliant pay; and HR directors and talent leaders a consistent employee experience and clearer view of workforce capacity and skills. It also gives AI the trusted data, operational context, rules and guardrails needed to support better decisions."

Humanforce's AI strategy applies intelligence within everyday workforce decisions. The platform is built on a deterministic core, a rules-based system of record that keeps pay, compliance and employment decisions anchored in trusted workforce data. AI and analytics can then forecast demand, optimise schedules, identify risks and explain likely cost and compliance impacts.

"We see the greatest value from AI when it works with trusted workforce data, compliance rules and real operational context," said Dr Imtiaz Bhayat, Chief Information Officer at Regis Aged Care. "Humanforce's approach builds intelligence on that trusted workforce foundation, something we leverage to give our teams real-time insight and support better decisions across our homes. After 15 years as a Humanforce customer, that is the kind of practical, responsible AI innovation we want from a long-term partner."

Learn more

What has Everest Group recognised Humanforce for? Humanforce is a Major Contender in the 2026 workforce management and mid-market HCM PEAK Matrix assessments. In workforce management, Everest Group positions Humanforce highest among Major Contenders for vision and capability.

What makes Humanforce different for workforce operations, payroll and HR teams? Humanforce combines specialist workforce management depth with broader HCM capabilities in one platform built for regulated, shift-based work. It gives workforce operators greater control of coverage and cost, payroll managers confidence in accurate pay, and HR and talent leaders a connected view of employee experience and workforce planning.

How does Humanforce use AI in workforce operations? AI & Analytics works with governed workforce data and deterministic rules to create a system of action that supports forecasting, scheduling, risk detection and better decisions about cost and compliance.

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About Humanforce

Humanforce is the operating platform for modern frontline workforce operations. It brings together workforce management, payroll, HR, talent, benefits, learning and AI & Analytics for complex, regulated organisations where every shift shapes service, care and experience.

More than 1,500 customers and one million employees use Humanforce across more than 90 countries. Humanforce serves aged care, childcare, healthcare, hospitality, retail, events and stadia, travel and other frontline industries. Founded in 2002, Humanforce has offices across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines and the United States.

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