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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 02:30 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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VentureIsrael Appoints Evgenia Zaslavskaya as Venture Partner

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureIsrael, an Israeli venture capital fund investing in early-stage deep tech companies, announced the appointment of Evgenia Zaslavskaya as Venture Partner to lead international communications for the fund and serve as a communications resource for its portfolio companies.

Evgenia is a PR professional with more than 15 years of experience, and the founder and CEO of Zecomms, an international communications agency that works with tech companies and investment funds in the US, the UK, Europe, and the MENA region. In 2025, she was named Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications at the Davos Communications Awards.

Zaslavskaya has been managing VentureIsrael's public and media relations since 2022. The new appointment expands this collaboration and brings her directly into the fund's venture partner team.

"We've worked with Evgenia and her team for several years now and have seen first-hand how much strategic communications shape the way the market perceives a fund and the companies it backs. Bringing her into the venture partner team is a natural next step for us: we want this expertise inside the fund, available to every founder we support from day one. Evgenia understands both the venture market and Israeli deep tech, and that combination is exactly what we need right now to grow further," said Rafael Gold, Managing Partner at VentureIsrael.

Zaslavskaya's new role covers strategic communications for VentureIsrael. She'll make the fund's strategy, track record, and expertise visible to investors, partners, and customers in the US, the UK, and other key international markets. Her work will include positioning the fund in global markets, building relationships with business and tech media, growing the partners' public profiles, and shaping the news narrative around VentureIsrael and its portfolio. Founders in the portfolio will have access to the same expertise for their own technology, teams, and traction.

"Israel has a vibrant tech market with many products worth talking about, and I want to bring more of them to a global audience. Partnering with VentureIsrael-a firm I've worked with for many years, and one that has backed some of the country's most interesting deep-tech companies-is a natural place to do that," Zaslavskaya added.

About VentureIsrael
VentureIsrael invests in early-stage Israeli technology companies across AI, cybersecurity, space, quantum technologies, and other deep-tech segments. The fund is ranked the third most active venture capital investor in Israel. Its portfolio today includes more than 30 technology companies, and the team has completed 50+ investments and 10+ exits-both through the fund and in the partners' earlier investment activity.

About Zecomms
Zecomms is an international communications agency founded in 2022 by a seasoned PR professional Evgenia Zaslavskaya. The team works primarily with technology companies and investment and venture funds, helping them build visibility in the US, Europe, the UK, and MENA. The agency's portfolio includes dozens of notable projects in AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and health fields.

For more details contact
Lana Dikova, PR Manager at Zecomms
ld@ze-comms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ventureisrael-appoints-evgenia-zaslavskaya-as-venture-partner-302888395.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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