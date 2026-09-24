Galan Lithium Limited: Hombre Muerto West Project Update

Highlights

First LiCl concentrate sales on track: Galan remains on schedule to deliver first lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate sales from HMW Phase 1 in Q4 CY2026.

Impurity separation performing in line with expectations: The nanofiltration plant continues to deliver impurity separation in line with piloting results and Company expectations.

Ramp-up productivity improving: Plant productivity has continued to improve throughout the ramp-up period, providing confidence the initial targeted throughput rate of 4ktpa will be achieved as the operation moves into warmer seasonal conditions. Additional plant processing capacity is planned for operational resilience in winter.

Phase 1 expansion earthworks commenced: Earthworks associated with the initial expansion of HMW to 5.2 ktpa have commenced on site.

WEST PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on the production ramp-up of its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium chloride operation in Catamarca, Argentina.

Figure 1. Aerial view of HMW Phase 1 final evaporation ponds

Production Ramp-Up and First Sales

The ramp-up of the HMW Phase 1 operation continues to progress, with the productivity of the nanofiltration plant keeping pace with current site evaporation rates. First LiCl concentrate sales remain on track for delivery in Q4 CY2026. Galan is confident that, as the warmer seasonal conditions arrive over the coming months, the initial targeted throughput rate of 4ktpa LCE should be achieved in the first half of calendar year 2027.

Figure 2. LiCl concentrate pond following impurity removal.

Figure 3. Aerial view of the HMW site

The nanofiltration plant, which removes impurities from the HMW brine ahead of further concentration, continues to perform in line with piloting results and Company expectations. The plant has recorded over 3 months of data with a 98% or greater rejection of sulphate. Impurity separation and recoveries achieved to date support the upgrading of LiCl concentrate to up the targeted 6% Li content.

The Puna region in the Andes, where HMW is located, has endured one of the most severe winter periods in recent history with significant snowfall and wind. Notwithstanding, HMW operations have continued safely with minor periods where operations were suspended. To provide greater operational resiliency through future winters, Authium Limited plans to construct and mobilise to site an additional pressure vessel skid which would augment the existing Phase 1 plant capacity. Additionally, earthworks associated with the expansion of Phase 1 HMW to 5.2ktpa have commenced at site, with the higher production volumes expected to be realised in the second half of calendar year 2027.

Galan's Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega commented:

"We are pleased with the continued progress of the ramp-up at Hombre Muerto West. The nanofiltration plant is performing in line with our expectations, and the additional pressure vessel capacity being installed by Authium will further strengthen the plant's resilience. With productivity continuing to improve and warmer conditions approaching, we remain confident in reaching our initial 4ktpa throughput target and delivering first LiCl concentrate sales in the fourth quarter of this year."

For and on behalf of the Galan Board.

For further information contact:

COMPANY MEDIA Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega Matt Worner Managing Director Vector Advisors jp@galanlithium.com.au mworner@vectoradvisors.au + 61 8 9214 2150 +61 429 522 924

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/hombre-muerto-west-project-update-1226454