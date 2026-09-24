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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 04:06 Uhr
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APAC personal care trends and new opportunities in focus at in-cosmetics Asia 2026

BANGKOK, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing consumer priorities and new ingredient technologies are influencing how personal care products are developed across Asia Pacific. These market trends will be explored at in-cosmetics Asia, taking place at BITEC, Bangkok, from 3-5 November 2026.

The event will bring together more than 770 global and regional exhibitors, giving visitors from across APAC the opportunity to compare ingredients, technologies and suppliers.

Drawing on Kline's research, the Marketing Trends Theatre will host From Global Trends to Regional Opportunity: The Evolving Personal Care Ingredients Marketin Asia-Pacific, examining multifunctional ingredients, changing consumer preferences and growth opportunities across the region.

Euromonitor International will provide a consumer perspective through APAC Personal Care Trends. Led by Senior Analyst Chloe Bang, the session will look at evolving consumer needs, market trends and new areas of innovation. The programme will also include the issues affecting markets, including Indonesia's new halal certification requirements for cosmetics and raw materials.

In Future Signals: The Science Shaping Beauty Tomorrow, the IFSCC will bring together findings from more than 800 recently published cosmetic science papers. Rather than reviewing the studies individually, he will identify recurring areas of research and consider what they could mean for ingredients, formulations, claims and testing.

Other sessions will turn emerging ideas into practical formulation questions. In the Formulation Lab, visitors will see how hybrid sunscreens can be developed to balance UV performance, stability and a lightweight feel.

The Technical Seminars will include Targeting Cellular Longevity, examining how sustaining NAD+ levels could support healthier cellular ageing, and A New Class of Pro-Retinol, presenting a fermentation-derived ingredient designed to address stability and irritation.

Drawing on examples from across Asia Pacific, Unilever's Tanapatr Barameesangpet will examine how touch, scent and appearance influence consumers' perceptions of efficacy and quality. Visitors can then experience ingredient and formulation prototypes at Spotlight On Multisensory.

The new Fragrance Zone will combine the Scent Bar, the Evolution of Fragrance showcase and the event's first Fragrance Awards. Its programme will include From Asian Story to Global Brand, examining how Asian fragrance brands can use cultural identity to reach international markets while addressing product development, compliance, pricing and market readiness.

Co-located with in-cosmetics Asia, COSMEX will allow visitors to continue from ingredient sourcing and formulation into manufacturing, packaging and OEM/ODM.

For more information and to register now, visit the link here.

Contact:
Kat Long
kat.long@stormcom.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apac-personal-care-trends-and-new-opportunities-in-focus-at-in-cosmetics-asia-2026-302886271.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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