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WKN: A1H5MK | ISIN: ID1000118201 | Ticker-Symbol: BYRA
Frankfurt
23.09.26 | 08:02
0,160 Euro
-6,43 % -0,011
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1380,17823.09.
PR Newswire
24.09.2026 04:06 Uhr
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PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI): Sustaining Its Role as a Driver of the People's Economy, BRI Posts IDR 31.2 Trillion Net Profit in Q2 2026

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) reported net profit of IDR 31.2 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, up 17.5% year on year, as the bank sustained business growth amid economic and banking industry dynamics. BRI recorded double-digit growth in assets, loans and financing alongside stronger fundamentals, asset quality and profitability.

On a consolidated basis, BRI's assets reached IDR 2,352 trillion, up 11.7% year on year, while loans and financing rose 16.2% to IDR 1,646 trillion. Third-party funds increased 6.7% to IDR 1,581 trillion, net interest income rose 9.9% to IDR 80.5 trillion, and pre-provision operating profit increased 12.8% to IDR 65.7 trillion.

"These results show that our transformation is starting to deliver. What matters to us is not just how fast BRI grows, but whether that growth is built on stronger fundamentals and benefits the wider economy," said BRI President Director Hery Gunardi.

Stronger fundamentals support growth

On a bank-only basis, BRI's Cost of Funds fell to 2.4% from 3.0% a year earlier, while its Cost to Income Ratio improved to 39.2% from 41.9%. The Non-Performing Loan ratio declined to 2.9% from 3.0%, while Cost of Credit improved to 3.1% from 3.4%.

Return on Assets remained at around 2.7%, while Return on Equity increased to 18.8% from 16.6% a year earlier.

BRI is continuing its transformation under BRIVolution Reignite, focusing on strengthening its funding franchise, improving existing core businesses and developing new sources of growth.

MSMEs remain at the core of BRI's business

Loans to MSMEs reached IDR 1,235.4 trillion at the end of the second quarter, up 8.6% year on year and accounting for 75.1% of BRI Group's total loan and financing portfolio.

BRI also continued its MSME empowerment programmes. As of June, Desa BRILiaN had reached more than 5,700 assisted villages, Klasterku Hidupku more than 44,000 business clusters, and LinkUMKM about 17.3 million MSMEs.

From January to June, BRI disbursed IDR 103.8 trillion in People's Business Credit (KUR) to more than two million borrowers.

"MSMEs remain a core part of BRI's business. As we grow, we want to support businesses and the wider economy by expanding access to finance and strengthening the capacity of Indonesian MSMEs," Hery said.

For more information, visit www.bri.co.id.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustaining-its-role-as-a-driver-of-the-peoples-economy-bri-posts-idr-31-2-trillion-net-profit-in-q2-2026--302888030.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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