LiberNovo Opens Business & Bulk Ordering Ahead of Its Fall Prime Sale

Sit Smarter. Save Bigger. Team ordering goes live 23 September. Previous-generation Omni drops to 60% off in Canada the same day. Sale pricing starts 30 September.

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / LiberNovo has opened its Business & Bulk Orders section ahead of the Fall Prime Sale, which runs at libernovo.com and ca.libernovo.com . Team ordering goes live on 23 September, and seasonal sale pricing opens 30 September, with a flash sale on selected products on 6-7 October. Discounts reach up to 37% off, and every order is covered by 30-Day Price Protection.

Ordering for a team, not a desk

Business & Bulk Orders is live from today, covering orders of five chairs or more across the Omni and Maxis series - chairs alone or paired with a footrest - with tiered pricing at five to ten units and again at eleven or more. Discount rates and how they combine with the rest of the sale are set out on each regional page.

The timing follows how companies buy: budgets close in the autumn, workstations get specified for the year ahead, and wellbeing programmes are agreed before January.

Why October

October is marked as National Ergonomics Month. Hybrid schedules, distributed teams and shared desks have turned the quality of a seated workstation into a question for the organisation rather than for the person sitting in it. Most desk setups have been upgraded piece by piece since - the chair is usually the part that got skipped. For Canadian buyers whose chairs never got upgraded, the previous-generation Omni is also on offer.

The previous-generation Omni, at 60% off

Starting September 23 in Canada, LiberNovo is launching its largest-ever promotion for previous-generation Omni models, including the Omni Moss Green. All units are priced at C$1,399 with a 60% discount off the original price. Every order comes with an exclusive Pro bundle, including a StepSync footrest and a spare battery. This limited-time offer is valid while supplies last, with no restocks available. It also sits alongside the new lineup, led by Maxis.

Maxis leads the new lineup

Maxis is built for bigger builds: a 52 cm seat depth and a wider seat give more room to move, in three versions. Maxis Manual is adjusted by hand; Maxis Electric adds motorised lumbar adjustment and OmniStretch; Maxis Airflow adds active seat ventilation. Omni Pro, Omni Gen and Omni SE sit alongside it for different feature sets and budgets.

What opens on 30 September

Maxis Manual starts the range at US$939 in the US and C$1,349 in Canada during the opening phase, stepping down for the two-day phase on 6 and 7 October as the sale reaches up to 37% off. 30-Day Price Protection applies from day one, so an early order is not penalised for arriving before the deeper phase.

Full lineup, team ordering options and complete terms are on each regional site.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a premium ergonomic brand pioneering Dynamic Ergonomics-the principle that your environment should never work against you. Through proprietary technologies, including the Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic recline systems, LiberNovo products continuously adapt to every shift in how you move and work.

Learn more at libernovo.com .

Media Contact

Emilia Zhang

pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-opens-business-and-bulk-ordering-ahead-of-its-fall-prime-sal-1226506