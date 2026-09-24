World Robotics 2026 Report by International Federation of Robotics released

China has further expanded its global market share of industrial robot installations: A total of 354,000 units were deployed in 2025. This equates to almost three out of every five installations worldwide, marking a new peak.

"China's success in modernising its industrial system is based on its national robotics strategy, which was initiated ten years ago," says Jane Heffner, President of the International Federation of Robotics. "The recent update, launched as part of China's 15th Five-Year Plan 2026-2030, aims to focus its AI research on physical applications, with robots being the main drivers of economic growth."

Customer Industries

The electrical and electronics industry installed 96,400 units in 2025 up 16%. With a share of 27% this segment remains the largest customer market. China's automotive industry installed a new peak level of 78,900 units. The country's number two customer industry grew by 38%. The metal and machinery industry in third position installed 78,700 units up 44%.

Domestic and foreign suppliers

The installations of domestic suppliers from China displayed 15% growth year over year in 2025, reaching 55% of total installations. Installations of foreign robots were up 27% in 2025. Since 2024, more than half of the Chinese installations have been from Chinese brands.

Outlook

The Chinese market for industrial robots is far from saturated: Growth of 5% to 10% on average each year until 2029 is likely. The economy is suffering from a labor shortage due to demographic change. Therefore, robotic automation will be a preferred solution, making production resilient to a lack of labor resources. Guided by the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), China's robotics strategy emphasises technological self-reliance and the modernisation of traditional industries. The Chinese robotics industry is moving towards becoming an innovator in physical AI and a developer of intelligent industrial robotics.

FULL TEXT press releases and graphics at: https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/

About IFR

The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) is the voice of the global robotics industry. Founded in 1987, the non-profit body represents more than 3,000 organizations. Its membership base includes manufacturers of industrial and service robots, national robotics associations, universities, and start-ups from over 30 countries. Further information can be found at: www.ifr.org

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International Federation of Robotics

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Carsten Heer

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E-Mail: press@ifr.org