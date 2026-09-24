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PR Newswire
24.09.2026 05:06 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: From temple visit to island getaway: Fujian's Meizhou Island expands tourism appeal

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meizhou Island, located in Putian City in southeast China's Fujian Province, is renowned as the hometown of the Chinese sea goddess Mazu.

In recent years, the island has been tapping its tourism resources and developing distinctive Mazu culture-themed tourism activities, offering visitors a wider range of experiences and giving them more reasons to stay longer on the island rather than leave after half-day temple visit.

Born as Lin Mo on the island in 960, Mazu is believed to be a legendary woman who was deified as a protector of seafarers. Mazu has more than 300 million followers worldwide. In 2009, "Mazu belief and customs" was inscribed on the UNESCO representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

"In previous years, visitors mainly came to Meizhou Island to worship Mazu. Many would arrive in the morning and leave in the afternoon," said a staff member of the island's administrative committee. "Now, more visitors are treating the island as a vacation destination, with a notable increase in family travelers, self-driving tourists and young visitors."

Meizhou Island received about 3.23 million tourist visits in 2025, surpassing the 3-million mark for the first time. With the popularity of slow tourism, more visitors are no longer simply coming to "pay their respects" before leaving, but are choosing to stay for several days, taking leisurely walks, enjoying the sea views and embracing the relaxed pace of island life.

Popular experiences on the island include dressing in traditional attire and taking photos in front of distinctive local architecture. Visitors can also experience "a day in the life of Mazu" at her former residence in the Mazu Heritage Park, and visit the Mazu cultural museum, and the Ping'an Pagoda.

Moreover, large Mazu-themed live performances and fireworks after sunset can definitely light up visitors' night life on the island.

From "paying respects and leaving" to lingering for the scenery, and from a half-day trip to "living a day in Mazu's world," Meizhou Island is transforming the appeal of a single temple into the allure of an island where visitors want to stay.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352337.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-from-temple-visit-to-island-getaway-fujians-meizhou-island-expands-tourism-appeal-302888507.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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